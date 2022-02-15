Tuesday's prep report: PV boys stay unbeaten; Clinton knocks off West

BOYS BASKETBALL

Pleasant Valley 73, Muscatine 45: The Pleasant Valley High School boys basketball team kept its undefeated season alive with a 73-45 victory over Muscatine in Mississippi Athletic Conference play at PVHS, while reaching the 20-win plateau.

The Spartans (20-0, 17-0 MAC) led 20-9 after the first quarter and were well in control after three periods with a 48-32 lead.

The loss dropped the Muskies to 1-18, 1-16 in MAC action.

Clinton 69, Davenport West 64: The hosting Clinton River Kings pulled off the shocker of the evening in Mississippi Athletic Conference play, rallying in the fourth quarter to beat Davenport West 69-64 and snapping their nine-game losing skid.

The River Kings trailed 55-43 heading into the fourth quarter and took a 62-61 lead with a minute to go. Clinton hit 25 of 32 free throws in the contest — 15 of 16 in the fourth quarter — and outscored the Falcons by 13 at the free-throw line.

Clinton had three players score in double-digits — Isiah Struve with 19, Jai Jensen with 17 and Colin Hammel with 11 — in leading the River Kings to their third win of the season in 21 starts; they improved to 2-15 in MAC action.

West (9-12, 8-9 MAC) was led by 18 points from NaZion Caruthers and 11 from Jermilyn Gardner.

— Staff report

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Iowa Class 2A regionals

Cascade 45, Durant 25: A great start in the opening quarter gave hosting Cascade the impetus to roll to a 45-25 victory that ended Durant’s season with a 7-15 record.

Cascade (18-4) jumped out to a 13-2 lead in the first quarter and didn’t allow the Wildcats to climb back in it. The Cougars led 21-8 at halftime and 35-19 at the end of three quarters.

West Branch 63, Wilton 62 (OT): Four quarters weren’t enough to decide Tuesday’s Class 2A battle in West Branch as the hosting Bears needed overtime to secure a 63-62 victory over the Beavers.

The game ended all knotted at 58 before the Bears (15-7) won the OT session 5-4 and ended the Beavers’ season at 14-9.

Wilton junior Charlotte Brown scored on a runner with :07.1 left to force overtime as a final 3-pointer by West Branch was off the mark.

Delaynie Luneckas (21 points) scored the game-winner with :40 left in OT as Wilton had a final shot blocked.

Louisa-Muscatine 39, Danville 37: Kaylee Corbin’s 19 points and 14 rebounds powered the Louisa-Muscatine Falcons to a 39-37 comeback win in Class 2A Region 6 against SEISC foe Danville.

Corbin, while leading the game in scoring and rebounding, also had two steals and two blocks.

The Falcons (16-4) came back from down 10 at halftime (22-12) to outscore the Bears 18-5 in the third to take a 30-27 lead into the fourth. The quarter was capped off by a 3-pointer by L-M’s Abby Kemper from the right wing that just beat the buzzer.

Danville (12-11) had a good look at a potential game-winner when an Ava Smith deep ball rimmed out and into the arms of the Falcons’ McKenna Hohenadel. Hohenadel supplemented Corbin’s scoring with nine.

Smith led Danville with 10 points.

Louisa-Muscatine advances to the semifinal round to face Mediapolis on Friday in the Bulldogs’ gym.

Illinois Class 1A regional

Lanark (Eastland) 50, Morrison 39: The Morrison Fillies had their basketball season come to an end Tuesday with a 50-39 loss to hosting Eastland in the Class 1A Lanark Regional.

Shelby Veltrop led Morrison with 13 points and Jordan Eads added 1.

