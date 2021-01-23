UT gets chance to take on top Florida squad

The opening week of the 2021-22 prep boys' basketball season looks as if it will be a most challenging one for the United Township Panthers.

At the same time, that first week will end with a completely different experience for coach Ryan Webber's squad, which was recently confirmed to be a part of a three-team shootout tied to Wethersfield's annual Wally Keller Classic.

Following their week at Geneseo's Central Bank Thanksgiving Tournament, the Panthers will head to the south side of Kewanee on the evening of Saturday, Nov. 27, to face Charlotte High School from Punta Gorda, Fla.

"We're really excited, and honored to have been asked to be a part of the Wally Keller Classic," said Webber. "Coach Keller is someone who's made a huge impact on two programs in two states."

Keller coached Wethersfield from 1966-80 and recorded a 250-117 record in that 14-season span, highlighted by his ’78-79 Flying Geese squad that went 29-1 and lost to eventual Class A state champion New Lenox Providence in the Pontiac Super-Sectional, before heading to Florida to take over as Charlotte's athletic director.

From Webber's point of view, an equally strong draw to this year's Keller Classic is the opportunity to play the Fighting Tarpons and give his club a chance to test itself.