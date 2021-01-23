UT gets chance to take on top Florida squad

The opening week of the 2021-22 prep boys' basketball season looks as if it will be a most challenging one for the United Township Panthers.
At the same time, that first week will end with a completely different experience for coach Ryan Webber's squad, which was recently confirmed to be a part of a three-team shootout tied to Wethersfield's annual Wally Keller Classic.
Following their week at Geneseo's Central Bank Thanksgiving Tournament, the Panthers will head to the south side of Kewanee on the evening of Saturday, Nov. 27, to face Charlotte High School from Punta Gorda, Fla.
"We're really excited, and honored to have been asked to be a part of the Wally Keller Classic," said Webber. "Coach Keller is someone who's made a huge impact on two programs in two states."
Keller coached Wethersfield from 1966-80 and recorded a 250-117 record in that 14-season span, highlighted by his ’78-79 Flying Geese squad that went 29-1 and lost to eventual Class A state champion New Lenox Providence in the Pontiac Super-Sectional, before heading to Florida to take over as Charlotte's athletic director.
From Webber's point of view, an equally strong draw to this year's Keller Classic is the opportunity to play the Fighting Tarpons and give his club a chance to test itself.
"From everything we've heard about Charlotte, they're talented and they play at a high level," he said. "To see a team with a couple of Division I prospects, it's everything we've asked for, and more. You always want to play the best people, and in my time at UT, we've never shied away from traveling or playing the best people.
"It seems like it's going to be a good event, and it'll be a really challenging first week for us."
Last winter, UT finished 13-19 and reached the Class 4A regional championship game at Moline's Wharton Field House, where it battled Normal West tough before dropping a 53-45 decision.
Between with their week of tourney play at Geneseo, capped by two games on Friday, Nov. 26, and taking on Charlotte the following evening, the Panthers look forward to being well-tested before dipping into the waters of Western Big 6 Conference play.
"I'm pleased with the competition and the different styles we see at Geneseo; we can see four to five different defenses in a week to test ourselves and build off of that," Webber said. "We finish up with two games on that Friday, and then a quick turnaround to play Saturday.
"(Geneseo coach Brad Storm) was good working with us when we had the opportunity to play (Charlotte), moving our Saturday game at Geneseo to Friday."
In addition to United Township, Peoria Notre Dame will take on Charlotte in the Friday evening portion of the shootout; the times for the Friday and Saturday games are still to be determined.
The regular round-robin Wally Keller Classic will have Wethersfield hosting Lincoln Trail Conference rivals Annawan and Stark County along with Three Rivers representative Bureau Valley, Prairieland member Elmwood and Putnam County from the Tri-Valley Conference.
Peoria Notre Dame, which ended last season as the No. 1 team in Class 3A, will also be taking part in the Tournament of Champions at Washington leading up to its matchup with the Floridian prep cagers in Kewanee.
"I can't tell you how excited we are to have everybody here," said Wethersfield athletic director/head coach Jeff Parsons. "PND's loaded again, and Coach Webber does a great job with UT. I know he's really looking forward to this. It's really going to be good."