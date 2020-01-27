WB6 Game Night Guide

GameNight: The Pioneers come in off a non-conference win over Morrison on Saturday ... The Maroons will be without coach Sean Taylor, who became the third Big 6 coach to be suspended. Late in Saturday's 69-59 loss in which the Maroons went from up 56-46 to losing, Taylor was given two technicals in the final seconds. Quincy's Andy Douglas and Rock Island's Thom Sigel have also been ejected by officials.