You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
WB6 Game Night Guide

WB6 Game Night Guide

{{featured_button_text}}
Geneseo vs North Scott at the IHMVCU Shootout girls basketball.

Geneseo's Ali Rapps goes for a lay up shot past North Scott's Sam Scott during the first half at the IHMVCU Shootout girls basketball Saturday at Assumption High School.

 GARY L. KRAMBECK

Girls

Geneseo (20-3, 9-0) at Rock Island (19-7, 7-2)

Tonight: 7 p.m. at Rock Island small gym. Twitter: @jaydub_DA

GameNight: The game was moved up from Saturday because Geneseo had another game already scheduled on that day ... The Maple Leafs beat the Rocks 61-56 early in the season ... Both teams lost to No. 1-ranked teams on Saturday, Geneseo falling to Iowa Class 4A unbeaten North Scott and Rock Island falling to Class 3A and unbeaten Morton.

Boys

UTHS (8-12, 2-4) at Geneseo (15-5, 5-2)

Tonight: 7:30 p.m. at Geneseo High School. Twitter: @TDuckett_DA. Online: QCSportsNet.com

GameNight: The Panthers are on a three-game losing streak, failing to score 40 points in any of the setbacks ... The Maple Leafs are a half-game behind Galesburg for the Western Big 6 lead ... Galesburg (20-3, 6-2) is at Quincy (13-6, 5-2) tonight.

Alleman (3-19, 0-7) at Moline (13-6, 3-3)

Tonight: 7:30 p.m. at Wharton Field House. Twitter: @KyleH_DA. Online: QCSportsNet.com

GameNight: The Pioneers come in off a non-conference win over Morrison on Saturday ... The Maroons will be without coach Sean Taylor, who became the third Big 6 coach to be suspended. Late in Saturday's 69-59 loss in which the Maroons went from up 56-46 to losing, Taylor was given two technicals in the final seconds. Quincy's Andy Douglas and Rock Island's Thom Sigel have also been ejected by officials.

Sterling (13-8, 2-4) at Rock Island (14-6, 4-3)

Tonight: 7:30 p.m. at Rock Island Fieldhouse. Twitter: @DLansman_DA. Online: QCSportsNet.com

GameNight: The Golden Warriors let a halftime lead against Geneseo get away on Friday, allowing Isaiah Rivera to score 47 points in the Maple Leafs win ... Rock Island had late leads on Friday against Quincy and Saturday against Iowa City West and lost both. The Rocks have dropped three straight after winning eight in a row.

— Compiled by Jeff Wendland

0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News