WB6 hoops seasons on hold, so are plans moving forward

Adding to the uncertainty that has to be worked through, Moline school officials decided on Monday night that because of a spike in coronavirus cases that the Moline-Coal Valley District would shift to fully remote learning beginning on Monday.

“We are still reviewing all of those procedures and processes,” said Rachel Savage, Moline schools superintendent. “We have a couple of other meetings set up this week to finalize a couple of those details … regarding extra-curriculars.”

Savage said that while most schools have a policy of requiring school attendance in order to participate in extra-curricular activities, this situation may allow students to still participate — as long as it can be done safely — even with students not physically in the building.

“When the full district goes to a full remote situation because of an uptick in (COVID-19) cases, that's when we really need to sit down and take a look at what we have going on and what is able to be conducted in a safe way,” she said. “At this point, we're still mitigating cases and spread. So we really have to take a hard look at any decisions this week.”