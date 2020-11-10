WB6 hoops seasons on hold, so are plans moving forward

Superintendents of Western Big 6 Conference schools put the boys and girls basketball seasons on hold on Monday.
However, there are still many issues that are still trying to be worked out as to how the teams will proceed as they wait to find out if, or when, the COVID-19-altered season commences.
At their respective Monday school board meetings, officials from both Moline and United Township confirmed the plans to put the hoops seasons on hold in accordance with wishes from Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office and the Illinois Department of Public Health. Because of a spike in coronavirus cases, state officials reclassified basketball as a "high-risk" sport and have called for the Illinois High School Association to move the season to the spring.
That is just another layer added to the ongoing saga of the prep basketball seasons that had been scheduled to start with practices on Nov. 16 and games on Nov. 30.
Officials from UTHS have given some direction to their basketball coaches on what can be done in terms of basketball-related workouts, and Moline officials are still formulating their plans.
“As long long as they are following IDPH guidelines, they can still have open-gym type things — that's up to the individual schools and districts,” said Jay Morrow, UTHS superintendent, noting the high school is in a hybrid learning situation. “It's my understanding that IDPH will still allow that as they have been doing, that they can practice as long as they wear masks and conduct non-contact drills and those types of things.”
Adding to the uncertainty that has to be worked through, Moline school officials decided on Monday night that because of a spike in coronavirus cases that the Moline-Coal Valley District would shift to fully remote learning beginning on Monday.
“We are still reviewing all of those procedures and processes,” said Rachel Savage, Moline schools superintendent. “We have a couple of other meetings set up this week to finalize a couple of those details … regarding extra-curriculars.”
Savage said that while most schools have a policy of requiring school attendance in order to participate in extra-curricular activities, this situation may allow students to still participate — as long as it can be done safely — even with students not physically in the building.
“When the full district goes to a full remote situation because of an uptick in (COVID-19) cases, that's when we really need to sit down and take a look at what we have going on and what is able to be conducted in a safe way,” she said. “At this point, we're still mitigating cases and spread. So we really have to take a hard look at any decisions this week.”
Rock Island boys basketball coach Thom Sigel said that his players have not been able to do anything since the high school recently went back to remote learning. He said in a text that he hopes his team “will be able to shoot, condition and lift, but not sure at this point.”
Which leaves school administrators, coaches and players mired in the same situation — facing more questions than they have answers.
