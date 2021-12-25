Western Big 6 holiday basketball tournaments at a glance

After a weekend full of gift giving, great food and time spent with family, the high school basketball season returns with intensity in Illinois with four days of competitive basketball — before we celebrate again.
The holiday tournaments are plentiful, so read to learn about every matchup involving Western Big 6 Conference teams this week.
State Farm Holiday Classic
When: Dec. 27-30 (42nd annual)
Where: Normal Community High School, Normal West, Bloomington High School and Illinois Wesleyan University’s Shirk Center
Who: Rock Island boys, Geneseo girls, Rock Island girls
Rock Island boys
The Rocks are the tournament defending champions after winning the event in 2019 with a 61-43 victory over Wheaton Warrenville South in the championship game. And this year, things aren’t much different. The Rocks (8-2) are ranked as the field’s No. 2 seed behind the strong play of seniors Amarion Nimmers, Baker Beal and Marieon Anderson. Rock Island will face Joliet Central (0-8) in the first round at noon Monday at IWU’s Shirk Center. If the Rocks can advance, they will play the winner of Springfield (7-5) and Metamora (4-2) at 7 p.m Tuesday at Normal West.
Geneseo girls
Ranked fourth in the state in Class 3A, the 12-0 Maple Leafs, led by Providence commit Kammie Ludwig, have met little resistance in their undefeated start. That should change at the State Farm Holiday Classic. Geneseo begins the tournament with Normal West (4-9) at 10:30 a.m. at Bloomington High School, but first-ranked Morton could meet the Maple Leafs in the semifinals Wednesday. If the Maple Leafs can defeat Normal West, they will face the winner of Springfield (10-2) and Champaign Centennial (6-6) at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Normal Community High School.
Rock Island girls
The Rocks (8-5) are the tournament’s No. 9 seed and will face Chicago Hyde Park (7-4) at 9:30 p.m. Monday at Bloomington High School. If Rock Island can win, it will have a tough matchup with the top-ranked team in Class 3A, Morton (10-0), in the second round. A conference battle with Geneseo is a possibility if both the Rocks and Maple Leafs win their first two matchups.
Pekin Insurance Holiday Tournament
When: Dec. 27-29 (56th annual)
Where: Pekin High School, Hawkins Gym and Custer-Stoudt Gym
Who: Moline boys
Moline boys
The Maroons (8-2) have won two straight, including a 58-51 victory over North Scott in the Genesis Shootout finale. Moline earned the tournament’s No. 1 seed and will face Hersey (2-9) in the first round at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Pekin High School’s Hawkins Gym. If the Maroons advance, they will play the winner of Richwoods (4-5) and Morton (8-2) at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Hawkins Gym. Junior guard Brock Harding has averaged over 20 points per game in league play so far this season and will be a major factor in how far the Maroons go and if they can stay out of the "dungeon" side of the bracket.
Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic
When: Dec. 27-30 (74th annual)
Where: DeKalb High School
Who: United Township boys and Geneseo boys
United Township boys
The No. 7 seeded Panthers (6-6) have had a rollercoaster season, but UT will try to get back on track when it returns to the court for the first round of the Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic at 4:30 p.m. Monday against Belvidere North (6-5) at DeKalb High School. UT lost five in a row before snapping the streak with two straight wins, but the Panthers fell to Assumption in the Genesis Shootout after shooting just 4 of 26 from beyond the 3-point arc. Coach Ryan Webber’s squad will have to improve in that area if it wants to have the chance of playing the winner of St-Joseph Ogden (9-0) and Huntley (8-2) in the second round at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Geneseo boys
The Maple Leafs (3-7) have fought hard, but their depleted roster and inexperience have led to a slow start. Junior Bristol Lewis has been lights out, but Geneseo has dropped six of seven. The Maple Leafs will try to take advantage of their nine-day break when they returns to the court for a first round matchup at 1:30 p.m. Monday against Geneva (5-4) at DeKalb High School. The No. 5 seed, Hononegah, had to drop out of the tournament, so if the Maple Leafs win they will face Oswego or a potential replacement team in the second round at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Dixon Holiday Tournament
When: Dec. 27-29 (43rd annual)
Where: Dixon High School and Reagan Middle School
Who: Alleman girls and United Township girls
Alleman girls
After a 3-0 start to the season, Alleman (7-8) lost six of seven but rebounded Wednesday with a 48-34 victory over Marquette. The good news for Alleman is that one of those seven wins has now counted as a win in the Dixon Holiday Tournament. The Pioneers were scheduled to play Sterling in the first round on Monday, but because of scheduling issues, Alleman’s 66-34 defeat of the Golden Warriors on Nov. 23 will now count and advance the Pioneers to the second round. Alleman will play the winner of Stillman Valley (9-4) and Newman Central Catholic (1-7) at 6 p.m. Monday at Reagan Middle School.
United Township girls
The Panthers (4-5) begin bright and early at 9 a.m. Monday against Byron (6-1) at Dixon High School. United Township has struggled to get any momentum going, starting the season with two losses and dropping to 2-4 in conference with a 72-45 loss to Geneseo on Dec. 16. Coach Carie Walker’s team will try to pick up steam before turning the calendar and if the Panthers can, they will play the winner of Quincy (6-4) and Oregon (6-10) in the second round at 4:30 Monday at Dixon High School.
Cliff Warkins Memorial Classic
When: Dec. 27, 29-30 (20th annual)
Where: Erie Prophetstown High School, Erie Annex Gym and Erie High School Gym
Who: Alleman boys
Alleman boys
The Pioneers were expected to join a number of local area schools in the annual event hosted by Erie High School, but Coach Larry Oronzio's 0-10 club had to withdraw from the tournament because of COVID-19 issues that shut down the program over the holidays.
Komaromy Charger Classic at Dundee-Crown
When: Dec. 27-30 (38th annual)
Where: Dundee-Crown High School
Who: Moline girls
Moline girls
The Maroons (11-4) will have tough tests on the first day of the Komaromy Charger Classic. Moline will face St. Charles North (7-5) at 2:30 p.m. and Monmouth-Roseville (12-0) at 4 p.m. on Monday at Dundee-Crown High School. Coach Adrian Ritchie’s squad had an impressive win Tuesday at Rockridge in overtime after trailing by eight with under four minutes to go. Kadence Tatum, Caroline Hazen and Bella Smith have proved to be the Maroons’ top weapons.