Western Big 6 holiday basketball tournaments at a glance

The Maroons (8-2) have won two straight, including a 58-51 victory over North Scott in the Genesis Shootout finale. Moline earned the tournament’s No. 1 seed and will face Hersey (2-9) in the first round at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Pekin High School’s Hawkins Gym. If the Maroons advance, they will play the winner of Richwoods (4-5) and Morton (8-2) at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Hawkins Gym. Junior guard Brock Harding has averaged over 20 points per game in league play so far this season and will be a major factor in how far the Maroons go and if they can stay out of the "dungeon" side of the bracket.

Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic

The No. 7 seeded Panthers (6-6) have had a rollercoaster season, but UT will try to get back on track when it returns to the court for the first round of the Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic at 4:30 p.m. Monday against Belvidere North (6-5) at DeKalb High School. UT lost five in a row before snapping the streak with two straight wins, but the Panthers fell to Assumption in the Genesis Shootout after shooting just 4 of 26 from beyond the 3-point arc. Coach Ryan Webber’s squad will have to improve in that area if it wants to have the chance of playing the winner of St-Joseph Ogden (9-0) and Huntley (8-2) in the second round at 6 p.m. Tuesday.