Western Big 6 hoops season on hold for time being

Western Big 6 Conference boys and girls basketball seasons are on hold and that has coaches very frustrated and wondering what happens next.
Scheduled to start practices on Nov. 16 and games on Nov. 30, coaches found out Monday from their respective superintendents that the start is on hold. When the season starts is yet to be determined.
“I don't know much yet other than everything is postponed,” veteran United Township girls basketball coach Carie Walker said. “The bad news is that the season is postponed. The good news is that it is not canceled as of now.”
According to Jody Steinke, Quincy High School principal and WB6 president, superintendents met last Friday to discuss how to proceed with the much-debated season and opted to pause the season for various reasons, including a rise in COVID-19 infections.
“Our superintendent just sent the message out (Monday morning) that we're going to follow Illinois Department of Public Health and Gov. (J.B.) Pritzker's recommendations that basketball is a high-risk sport and push it off until later in the school year,” Steinke said.
“The word we got on Friday was that the superintendents met and they decided as a group to put us on hold in the Western Big 6,” said Rock Island High School athletic director Michelle Lillis, noting information was not to be released until Tuesday after coaches had a chance to talk to their players. “They agreed in unity for the entire Big 6 to be on hold.”
Which adds to the confusion. Nobody is certain how long of a pause this will be for the basketball seasons or what teams can do in the interim. They have been allowed to have open gyms, but face masks must be worn and proper social distancing must be practiced. No contact drills or scrimmaging is allowed with the state classifying the sport as “high risk.”
Information about the postponement first broke early Monday morning with a Tweet from the Quincy High basketball account. It was later confirmed by Steinke and other officials from Big 6 schools.
Moline athletic director Dick Knar said the topic was scheduled to be taken to the board in a regularly-scheduled meeting set for Monday evening.
The United Township High School Board also had a regularly-scheduled meeting on Monday and Walker said she was expecting more direction to come from that.
The directive from superintendents of Big 6 schools comes just days after league member Alleman announced it was not having a basketball season, following guidelines set by the Catholic Diocese of Peoria.
Lillis said that a meeting was held Monday afternoon with athletic directors from across the state and IHSA officials, but no directives came from that. She said it was to discuss information gathered from a questionnaire sent to schools regarding how they might proceed with the basketball season — start on time, delay the start, move the season to either the spring or summer, or not play at all.
“Craig Anderson (IHSA Executive Director) is going to share the information with the IHSA board of directors on Wednesday,” Lillis said. “Wednesday is not an official board meeting day so if there are any suggestions to make adjustments to the Nov. 16 start for winter, they will have to call an official IHSA special board meeting and then make a decision.”
Any switch of seasons for basketball — as Pritzker has recommended — creates another set of issues for schools and student-athletes to deal with. Moving it to either the adapted spring or summer seasons will leave multi-sport athletes presumably having to choose a sport. Also an issue will be facility availability, especially if basketball is added to a suggested spring season. Volleyball already has been pushed to the spring and that would put gym time at a premium.
The state of basketball in Illinois has been a raging debate for a few weeks now. On Oct. 27, Pritzker and his staff reclassified basketball as a high-risk sport just hours before the IHSA convened a board meeting in which it decided to continue the sport on a modified basis for the winter season.
Pritzker followed that with an announcement that because of health concerns basketball would be moved to a spring sport and not played until February.
Since those contradictory announcements from Pritzker and IHSA officials, schools and/or conferences have been left to decide on how to handle the basketball seasons and the increased possibility of litigation after the governor's decisions.
A number of schools and conferences have already decided to not play basketball as a winter sport, including Chicago Public Schools, Decatur Public Schools, the Catholic Diocese of Peoria and the Catholic Diocese of Rockford.
Last week, the Sherrard High School board voted 4-3 to continue with the basketball season.
