Western Big 6 hoops season on hold for time being

Which adds to the confusion. Nobody is certain how long of a pause this will be for the basketball seasons or what teams can do in the interim. They have been allowed to have open gyms, but face masks must be worn and proper social distancing must be practiced. No contact drills or scrimmaging is allowed with the state classifying the sport as “high risk.”

Information about the postponement first broke early Monday morning with a Tweet from the Quincy High basketball account. It was later confirmed by Steinke and other officials from Big 6 schools.

Moline athletic director Dick Knar said the topic was scheduled to be taken to the board in a regularly-scheduled meeting set for Monday evening.

The United Township High School Board also had a regularly-scheduled meeting on Monday and Walker said she was expecting more direction to come from that.

The directive from superintendents of Big 6 schools comes just days after league member Alleman announced it was not having a basketball season, following guidelines set by the Catholic Diocese of Peoria.