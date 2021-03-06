Wethersfield earns share of LTC boys crown

An 11-0 run in the teams' Feb. 19 meeting at the United Fieldhouse in rural Monmouth made the difference in United's 71-66 victory. The title share is the first for the United program since its inception with the 2004 consolidation between Alexis and Monmouth Warren.

"United was better than us that night. I think they're very deserving of this, as well as us," Parsons said. "It's not United's fault that Annawan and Galva got paused."

The last LTC title by any of United's component districts came in 1992, when the Alexis Cardinals brought home the championship.

"I'm just pleased it turned out the way it did," said United coach Doug Dennison. "I took over here at United five years ago, and I think we won just two games my first year, but I have to give credit to the kids from that first team, especially the seniors. They built the foundation for what we experienced this year.

"It's also an honor to share the title with Coach Parsons, one of the best around. He has a first-class program and first-class guys."