Wethersfield earns share of LTC boys crown

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic cost the United boys' basketball team its chance to play a full nine-game Lincoln Trail Conference schedule.
Ultimately, though, it did not cost the Red Storm a share of the LTC championship with Wethersfield.
Due to conference by-laws that account for such extenuating circumstances as games being postponed and unable to be made up due to weather, scheduling conflicts or other factors, both United and Wethersfield were declared co-champions with one league loss apiece.
Led by senior guard Coltin Quagliano, the leading scorer in team and league history with 2,219 points, the Flying Geese (15-1) beat Biggsville West Central 77-34 Friday to go 8-1 and win or share the league title for the third time in four years.
"I'm super-proud of our kids; they brought it every night," said Wethersfield coach Jeff Parsons, whose squad was unbeaten at home with a 12-0 mark, including Friday night's win over the Heat. "We got the opportunity to play 16 games this year, and we didn't dodge any competition.
"I thought this was a team that could've made a deep run in the 1A postseason, and by going 15-1, I think we proved that."
The one blemish on the Geese's record came courtesy of the Red Storm (13-2), who wound up 6-1 in the LTC as their games with Annawan and Galva were canceled due to those programs being paused because of COVID-19.
An 11-0 run in the teams' Feb. 19 meeting at the United Fieldhouse in rural Monmouth made the difference in United's 71-66 victory. The title share is the first for the United program since its inception with the 2004 consolidation between Alexis and Monmouth Warren.
"United was better than us that night. I think they're very deserving of this, as well as us," Parsons said. "It's not United's fault that Annawan and Galva got paused."
The last LTC title by any of United's component districts came in 1992, when the Alexis Cardinals brought home the championship.
"I'm just pleased it turned out the way it did," said United coach Doug Dennison. "I took over here at United five years ago, and I think we won just two games my first year, but I have to give credit to the kids from that first team, especially the seniors. They built the foundation for what we experienced this year.
"It's also an honor to share the title with Coach Parsons, one of the best around. He has a first-class program and first-class guys."
One of the highlights for the Red Storm was 6-foot-4 senior guard/forward Declan Flynn reaching the 1,000-point mark for his career. Both him and his brother, junior guard Cormaic Flynn, averaged 20 points per game.
After topping Wethersfield, United bested Princeville 57-41, another key outcome as the Princes finished 7-2 in the LTC. Only a 66-58 loss to Ridgewood on Feb. 26 kept the Red Storm from an unbeaten conference-title run. The Spartans also played a shortened league slate, going 4-2 in the Lincoln Trail.
"Getting to the level we did last year, the guys enjoyed that, and it sparked a fire in them," said Dennison, referring to his club's runner-up finish in the LTC tournament, which like the postseason was cancelled in 2021 as part of the shortened schedule.
LTC girls
Princeville comes out on top: The Lincoln Trail girls' basketball title race was just as hotly contested, with all 10 teams getting to play a full nine-game schedule. Ultimately, Princeville and its 8-1 league mark came out on top as the Lady Princes won their third straight championship.
Six of the LTC's teams posted winning records in conference play, down to and including sixth-place Mercer County, which went 5-4 in the league. Ridgewood (8-3) and Stark County (9-2) ended up tied for second place with 7-2 league marks, one game ahead of Annawan (7-4) and West Central (6-3).
The Spartans earned their share of second by topping the Bravettes 81-72 Friday night at Annawan behind a game-high 27 points from senior forward Brecken Adamson. Ridgewood also handed Stark County one of its two conference losses, which in turn ignited a five-game Spartan winning streak.