Big 6 announces all-conference football, volleyball, boys soccer squads

In a season that saw plenty of closely contested games and surprises, the Western Big 6 football coaches chose to share the wealth when it came time to name the All-Western Big 6 teams.
Six of the conference's eight teams had between three and five first-team selections, led by conference champion Sterling with five picks.
United Township, fresh off its best season in about two decades, had four first-team picks, led by star running back Cayne Smith. Offensive lineman Simon Wilson, linebacker Israel Loumedjinon and kick returner Trevell Carpenter also were named to the first team from the Panthers.
At Moline, the choices provide hope for next season as three of the Maroons' four first-team selections are juniors: Quarterback Alec Ponder, receiver Jaheim Thornton and defensive back Matthew Bailey. No other school has more than one first-team pick returning.
Also getting a first-team honor from Moline was senior linebacker Gavin Grace.
At Alleman, the line play showed through as offensive linemen Rudy Glancey and Charlie Jagusah and defensive lineman Caleb Sharer all were first-team picks, joined by defensive back Jake Mattecheck.
Rock Island, which tied with UT for second in the conference got three first-team picks: Receiver Cole Rusk, offensive lineman Tommy Smith and defensive back Perry Slater.
Geneseo also picked up a trio of first-team picks in running back Bruce Moore, linebacker Dominic DeBoef and kicker Hunter Clark-Holke.
Volleyball
Three teams accounted for all of the first-team spots on the Western Big 6 all-conference volleyball squad, with conference champion Sterling leading the way with three.
Second-place Geneseo and third-place Moline each had two selections, with setter/outside hitter Maddi Barickman and libero Maggi Weller honored from the Leafs and middle blocker Audrey Lamphier and outside hitter Ella Ramsay earning spots for the Maroons.
Rock Island (outside hitters Emily Allison and Addie Bomelyn) and Geneseo (outside hitter Abbi Barickman and middle blocker Hannah Copeland) each placed two on the second team, with United Township middle hitter Jade Hunter also earning second team honors.
Boys soccer
Moline, Geneseo and Quincy each had three representatives on the 11-player coaches All-Western Big 6 team for boys soccer.
The Maroons were represented by midfielder Jose Ruiz and forwards Blake Bastian and Saiheed Jah, the only sophomore on the first team.
Geneseo's representatives were midfielders Ethan Holke and Nate Holke and forward Hunter Holke, also a first-team pick in football.