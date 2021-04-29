Big 6 announces all-conference football, volleyball, boys soccer squads

In a season that saw plenty of closely contested games and surprises, the Western Big 6 football coaches chose to share the wealth when it came time to name the All-Western Big 6 teams.

Six of the conference's eight teams had between three and five first-team selections, led by conference champion Sterling with five picks.

United Township, fresh off its best season in about two decades, had four first-team picks, led by star running back Cayne Smith. Offensive lineman Simon Wilson, linebacker Israel Loumedjinon and kick returner Trevell Carpenter also were named to the first team from the Panthers.

At Moline, the choices provide hope for next season as three of the Maroons' four first-team selections are juniors: Quarterback Alec Ponder, receiver Jaheim Thornton and defensive back Matthew Bailey. No other school has more than one first-team pick returning.

Also getting a first-team honor from Moline was senior linebacker Gavin Grace.

At Alleman, the line play showed through as offensive linemen Rudy Glancey and Charlie Jagusah and defensive lineman Caleb Sharer all were first-team picks, joined by defensive back Jake Mattecheck.