Big 6 Saturdays are sure different this spring

Saturdays in May will just not be the same this year.

For the first time in — well, forever — there will not be the usual slate of Western Big 6 baseball and softball doubleheaders for fans to enjoy.

In the past, you could count on just about every team being in action on Saturdays for league twin bills. Instead, this year's three league games are being played in combination of single games and doubleheaders on Tuesdays and Thursdays, for the most part.

“Me, personally, I'm not a huge fan of it,” said Moline baseball coach Craig Schimmel of the lack of Saturday league action. “I like the old tradition of 11 o'clock and 1 o'clock Saturday doubleheaders for conference games and I think a lot of people in the community enjoy coming out on a Saturday afternoon and watching baseball.”

Rock Island High School athletic director Michelle Lillis said the one-year change was necessitated for a couple of reasons.

“It's so hard to even try to begin to explain,” she said with a sigh and then tried to explain.