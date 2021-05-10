Big 6 Saturdays are sure different this spring

Saturdays in May will just not be the same this year.
For the first time in — well, forever — there will not be the usual slate of Western Big 6 baseball and softball doubleheaders for fans to enjoy.
In the past, you could count on just about every team being in action on Saturdays for league twin bills. Instead, this year's three league games are being played in combination of single games and doubleheaders on Tuesdays and Thursdays, for the most part.
“Me, personally, I'm not a huge fan of it,” said Moline baseball coach Craig Schimmel of the lack of Saturday league action. “I like the old tradition of 11 o'clock and 1 o'clock Saturday doubleheaders for conference games and I think a lot of people in the community enjoy coming out on a Saturday afternoon and watching baseball.”
Rock Island High School athletic director Michelle Lillis said the one-year change was necessitated for a couple of reasons.
“It's so hard to even try to begin to explain,” she said with a sigh and then tried to explain.
Boiled down, it seems as if there were at least three different schedules in place for this spring baseball and softball seasons as state and school officials attempted to work around restrictions in place for the COVID-19 pandemic. Not helping was the shorter season caused by the switching of some sports to an adapted spring season that pushed the traditional spring sports to what has been identified for this year as a “summer season.”
The major issues that had to be dealt with were too few Saturdays to accommodate Big 6 twin bills with enough of a cushion to allow for make-up dates, if needed. Also factored into this year's unique schedule was the need to keep varsity and JV teams socially distanced and to schedule those games at opposite facilities and keep players from different levels off the same buses, she said.
As expected, a number of issues have popped up as a result of this year's switch. With late afternoon doubleheaders, time constraints are concerns with Alleman, Moline, and United Township not having lights at their baseball diamonds. Rock Island does not not have lights at its home field on campus, but is using Douglas Park, as it did last week to host Alleman.
Softball games aren't as much of an issue, They usually are played more quickly. Alleman, Rock Island, Moline and UT do not have lights at their softball diamonds.
To get in weekday baseball doubleheaders with enough daylight, games starting earlier must take kids out of classes earlier as well.
It also impacts the pitching situation, especially in baseball.
“There's definitely more strategy to it,” Schimmel said of juggling his pitchers. “You have to be more creative with your pitching staff.”
Especially since coaches are still working around nationally-mandated pitch counts that require four days off from pitching if a player throws a maximum of 105 pitches.
Coaches are having a tough time coming up with benefits to no Saturday league action this year. Some point to the possibility of being able to schedule non-conference games against some different opponents, but they admit that is a tough proposition because most schools and leagues have moved toward Saturday conference games.
“I enjoy them,” said first-year Rocky coach Jake Scudder of the Saturday twinbills.
I think I speak for most high school baseball and softball fans who enjoy the Saturday twin bill tradition when I say I hope they come back next year.
Saying goodbye: The Western Big 6 coaching fraternity lost a great one over the weekend with the passing of former Rock Island baseball coach Gary Bender.
The baseball-loving Bender, 72, was in Texas since his retirement from The Rock. However, he kept his ties to the game, coaching and running a baseball academy in Texas, continuing to touch the lives of many youngsters, just as he did in the Quad-Cities.
The affable Bender was always one of my favorite coaches to deal with in and his love for the game oozed from every pore.
This man gave more than his all to the game, not only coaching on every level from Little League to high school, but also literally pouring sweat into the baseball field at Rocky.
I remember running into him one summer day years ago at the the high school diamond prepping the dugouts for a cement pour by hauling and placing rebar on a 90-plus degree day. He was tackling the job solo, but still loving every minute of it.
It would be fitting to see that unnamed field sometime in the near future become “Bender's Ball Yard.”
An Illinois High School Baseball Hall of Fame member was a hall of famer to many of us long before that induction.
Thanks for all you did over the years, coach.
You will be missed.