Illinois bowler of the year: Landen Pruett, Geneseo

The junior, who bowled his first 300 game in a dual meet this season against Sterling, was a sectional qualifier in Illinois. He placed 11th at the regional meet with a 1,211 six-game series, was fifth at the Abingdon-Avon tournament and ninth at the Cavalier Classic. Pruett held a 207 average and his high three-game series was a 776 and his best six-game set was 1,467. On seven different occasions, he had a three-game series over 700.

Iowa bowler of the year: Charlie Pelham, Clinton

Even though the individual portion of the state-qualifying meet didn't go as the sophomore planned, he was steady throughout the season. The Mississippi Athletic Conference bowler of the year was first team all-district and first team all-state in Class 2A by the Iowa Bowling Coaches Association. Pelham had a MAC-best 221.6 average, which ranked third in all of 2A. His high game of 288 was the best among MAC bowlers during the regular season. He improved his average by nearly 20 pins from his freshman season.

First team

Rylee Crouch, jr., Bettendorf: Named first team All-MAC and all-district in 3A by the Iowa Bowling Coaches Association, Crouch led the Bulldogs and was second in the conference with a 216.2 average, up from his 203 average as a sophomore. The second team all-state recipient had a high game of 269.

Gabe Durnell, sr., Geneseo: The sectional qualifier placed third at the regional tournament with a 1,259 six-game series. He was runner-up at the Dixon tournament and sixth at Abigndon-Avon. He averaged 197, with a high game of 257, high three-game series of 706 and a six-game best of 1,259.

Noah Kidwell, sr., Pleasant Valley: First team All-MAC, second team all-district and second team all-state in 3A by the Iowa Bowling Coaches Association, Kidwell led the Spartans with a 213 average. He rolled a high game of 279, which was near the best in the MAC during the regular season.

Derrick Lewandowski, so., Muscatine: First team All-MAC and second team all-district performer was third at the Cedar Rapids Prairie state-qualifying meet with a 731 series (279-215-237). He placed 14th at 3A state tourney with a 631 series and compiled a 207.3 average for the season.

Kaiden Ringdahl, sr., Davenport North: Ringdahl flourished late in the season. He posted the top three-game series in the preliminaries at the Class 3A state tournament with a 726 (219-228-279) and finished fourth in the bracket format. He was sixth at the state qualifier with a 628. Averaged nearly 197.

Kaden Witt, sr., Rock Island: Sectional qualifier placed 13th at the regional tournament with a 1,200 six-game series. He bowled a high game of 277 and was third at the Lee Lohman Invitational with a 1,291 six-game series. Also in the top 10 at Abingdon-Avon tourney, Witt averaged a team-best 198.

Second team

Austin Cantrell, so., Rock Island: Averaged a 186 game, posting a high game of 269 and high six-game series of 1,294.

Quinnland Einfeldt, fr., Geneseo: Placed 41st at the sectional meet with an 1,197 six-game series, 60 pins shy of qualifying for state. He held a 187 average, posting a 257 high game and a three-game best of 683.

Erick Ford, so., Muscatine: First team All-MAC and second team all-state in 3A, Ford was third in the conference with a 213.3 average. He had a high game of 279.

Eli Haack, sr., Central DeWitt: Sixth at the Class 1A state qualifier with a 644 series, Haack was second team all-conference with a 204.6 average.

Jackson Heinrich, fr., Moline: A sectional qualifier, he placed 15th at the regional tournament with a 1,196 six-game series.

Brady Krager, jr., Davenport Central: Second team All-MAC, Krager placed eighth at Iowa City West state qualifier with a 618, including a 299 game in the finale. He rolled a 571 to place 24th at the 3A state tournament. Averaged 203.

Brycen Lawrence, so., Clinton: Second team All-MAC and first team all-district in 2A, Lawrence had team's second-best average at 211. High game of 247.

Charles Wooldridge, jr., Davenport Central: Was Class 3A state-qualifying champion at Iowa City West with a 684 total (204-200-280). He placed fifth at state tournament with a 685 total. Had a 208 average.

Honorable mention

Bettendorf: Dylan Yates, sr.

Central DeWitt: Rylan Edwards, so.

Clinton: Hunter Lawrence, jr.

Davenport Central: Gage McCalester, sr.; Darrian Helstrom, jr.

Davenport North: Landon Mathiason, sr.

Davenport West: Curtis Campbell, sr.; Thomas Fischer, sr.

Muscatine: Kaden Staley, sr.; Zach Stoltzfus, sr.

North Scott: Brock Lynch, sr.; Morgan Welch, sr.; Michael Wilming, sr.; Lex Adkisson, sr.

Pleasant Valley: Mason Neil, jr.

Rock Island: Alexander Jackson, jr.