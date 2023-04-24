Illinois bowler of the year: Kloey Miner, United Township

The junior was an IHSA state qualifier after placing 12th at sectionals with a 1,146 total (six games) and seventh at the regional tournament with a 1,132. The Western Big 6 Conference MVP was first team all-conference and placed third at the league tournament with a 1,088 six-game tally. She finished third at the Moline Invitational. Miner posted a high game of 257 and averaged a 172. Her high six-game series was 1,165 and her high three-game series was 650.

Iowa bowler of the year: Carlie Allen, Davenport Central

The senior was selected as the Mississippi Athletic Conference bowler of the year after having the league's highest average and fourth best in the state in Class 3A at 206.7. A first team all-state selection by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association, she recorded a 280 game during the season and finished sixth at the state qualifier with a three-game series of 564. At the state tournament in Waterloo, Allen rolled games of 160, 190 and 176 for a 526 to place 23rd. She helped the Blue Devils win a state title in 2022 and qualify again this winter.

First team

Jena Edwards, sr., Central DeWitt: Class 2A state runner-up was a second team All-MAC and second team IGCA 2A all-state selection. She had a 627 series to finish second at the state qualifier and then bowled a 555 at state and won two roll-off matches. Averaged 184.5 per game.

Kylee Greenwood, jr., Davenport North: The first team All-MAC choice and Class 3A second team all-stater by the IGCA had the second-best scoring average in the conference at 198.67. She posted a high game of 258.

Caitlyn Kingery, sr., Pleasant Valley: The Wichita State University recruit was first team All-MAC and second team all-state in 3A by the IGCA. Kingery led the Spartans with a 190.5 average. She had a season-high game of 266.

Nivena McCoy, sr., Moline: The IHSA state qualifier placed ninth at the sectional tournament with a 1,165 six-game series and 21st at the regional with a 999. She averaged 168 during the season and posted a high game of 246. Best three-game series was 607.

Alexis Peters, sr., Davenport West: Second team All-MAC recipient placed second at the 3A state qualifier with a 600 series, including a 224 game. She was 27th at the state tournament with a 210 game and 513 series. Averaged 176.1 per game for third-place state team finisher.

Ammiah Wynn, sr., Bettendorf: The Alabama State signee was a first team All-MAC selection and placed 10th at the Class 3A state tournament with a 619 series. Wynn had games of 190, 191 and 172 at the state qualifier to advance. She averaged around 191, with a high game of 252, for the season.

Second team

Kaylie Cargill, sr., Central DeWitt: Class 2A second team all-district choice was sixth at state qualifier with a 531 series and 14th at state tournament with 542. Averaged 177.7 per game.

Kathryn Edwards, so., Davenport North: Won Class 3A state qualifier with a 631 series, including a 226 game, and placed 30th at state meet.

Genna Evans, jr., Muscatine: First team All-MAC selection led the Muskies with a 190 average, sixth best in the conference. She posted high game of 237.

Reagan Hassel, sr., Pleasant Valley: Fourth at the 3A state qualifier with a 584 series, including two games over 200. She placed 31st at state.

Bailey Hecker, sr., Rock Island: Second team All-Big 6 selection was seventh at the conference tournament with a six-game total of 1,044. She won the Moline Invitational with a 1,137 total.

Sarah Lawrence, sr., Geneseo: Second team All-Big 6 choice placed 20th at the regional tournament with a 1,022 total. Averaged 161 a game and came 37 pins from qualifying for state tournament.

Jenna Maxwell, jr., Davenport North: First team All-MAC selection had 187 average, seventh best in the conference. She rolled a high game of 256.

Ryleigh Terry, so., Rock Island: First team All-Big 6 selection tied for fourth at conference meet with 1,064 total (six games) and placed 18th at the regional with a 1,023 six-game total.

Honorable mention

Central DeWitt: Emma Randel, sr.; Mairead Willimack, sr.

Clinton: Sidney Pawski, sr.; Maren Schwarz, so.

Davenport Central: McKenna Osterhaus, jr.; Emma Phelps, jr.

Davenport North: Victoria Carter, jr.; Megan Nyenhuis, jr.

Davenport West: Shay Edwards, sr.; Lexi Bell, sr.

Geneseo: Chloe Beil, sr.; Allyson Ford, jr.; Allison States, sr.; Paige Swain, jr.

Moline: Skyler Houseman, so.; Keyana Tounou, sr.

Muscatine: Zara Stoltzfus, so.