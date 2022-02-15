Bulldogs shine at 3A bowling qualifier

The Bettendorf and Davenport Central high school boys bowling teams topped the eight-team qualifier at Muscatine’s Rose Bowl on Tuesday and earned spots in next week’s state tournament in Waterloo.

The Bulldogs, with high games of 279 and 256, won the 15 Baker game event with a 3150 score, topping the runner-up Blue Devils (2997).

In the individual competition, those two teams didn’t fare quite as well, though, with only Bettendorf’s Rylee Crouch earning a spot in the top eight who advance to Waterloo. He placed third with a 711 series that included games of 260-225-226.

Muscatine had three individuals advance as Alex Recker (725) placed second with a set that included a 279 game, Erick Ford (685) finished fourth and Derrick Lewandowski (656) placed seventh. The final advancing score was 655.

In the girls competition at Rose Bowl, Linn-Mar won the team title with a 2908 score and Davenport Central took the other team qualifying spot with a second-place 2857.

Individually, Bettendorf’s Ammiah Wynn had the top three-game series with a 670 that included opening games of 232 and 248. She will be joined at state by Muscatine’s Arianna Aguilar (652, 2nd), Davenport Central’s Carlie Allen (643, 3rd), Davenport West’s Lexi Bell (642, 4th) and Muscatine's Genna Evans (627, 6th).

North nabs state spot: The Davenport North High School boys bowling team survived a very competitive Class 3A Iowa City West qualifier at Colonial Lanes to place second and take the other spot along with team champ Marshalltown, which won with a 2966 score across 15 Baker games. The Wildcats recorded a 2934 total to top Cedar Rapids Prairie (2887) and Pleasant Valley (2882) in the eight-team gathering.

North had five games over 200 — including opening with 224 and 222 that had them in the early lead — and a low game of 162.

No local individuals qualified.

Individually, the Wildcats did not fare as well, not having anyone finish in the top eight in their three-game sets that came at 630 or above. North senior Malachi Funk had his team's top series at 609.

PV had two bowlers roll 600 series — junior Noah Kidwell (612) and senior Justin Ancelet (600).

In girls competition at Colonial Lanes, the Quad-Cities was shut out on state qualifiers. In team competition, Davenport North (2268) and Pleasant Valley (2211) were third and fourth, respectively, behind qualifiers Iowa City High (2796) and runner-up Cedar Falls (2725). Individually, it took a 551 to advance out of the three-game competition and the top local were Davenport North senior Payton Coopman with a 531 and freshman Kathryn Edwards with a 529.

Class 2A

North Scott boys to state: The North Scott High School boys bowling team claimed the Class 2A state qualifier Monday hosted by Bondurant-Farrar.

The Lancers compiled a 2,973 total in the 15 Baker games at Great Escape in Pleasant Hill to advance to next week's state tournament in Waterloo. Bondurant-Farrar was second at 2,961 to secure the other team spot into next week's field at Cadillac XBC.

In the individual competition, North Scott had two individual state qualifiers in Lex Adkisson and Nik Davis. Adkisson had games of 252, 203 and 224 for a 679 series to place third overall. Davis earned the final qualifying spot with games of 215, 197 and 190 for a 602. They'll compete next Wednesday at Maple Lanes along with 30 other bowlers for an individual title.

Keokuk's Nick Profeta was the individual champion with a 698 series.

North Scott (2200) placed fifth in the girls team competition and did not advance. The Lancers didn't have any individual qualifiers, either.

Clinton teams headed to state: The Clinton boys and girls bowling teams secured a spot at the Class 2A state tournament Tuesday in the state-qualifying meet at May City Bowl in Cedar Rapids.

The River Kings won the state qualifier with a 3,062 pin count total — 37 in front of runner-up Western Dubuque. Clinton was over 200 in six of its 15 Baker games, including high games of 276 and 250.

On the girls side, the River Queens finished second to Western Dubuque, 2,663-2,614, to move on to next Tuesday's state meet in Waterloo.

Clinton's Cooper Kohl was the individual champion on the boys side with a 786 series. The junior rolled games of 258, 266 and 262. Teammate Charlie Pelham was third with a 663 series, including a high game of 234.

Bolstered by a 246 in the second game, the River Queens' Sidney Pawski was fourth in the individual competition with a 586 series. Western Dubuque's Ceci Daly cruised to the title with a 733 series.

Class 1A

Camanche romps to title: Through two games of 15 Baker games Tuesday, the Camanche girls bowling team already led the state qualifier it hosted by more than 50 pins.

It didn't get any closer.

Camanche topped second-place Independence 2,977-2,293 to win the team title and also swept all four individual spots.

Kennady Bigwood won the meet with a 693, and Michelle Stewart (642), Kaelen Kelly (632) and Kylee Kooi (524) also qualified for the Storm.

The Camanche boys had an easy time winning their portion of the qualifier, rolling a 2921 and topping the five-team field by 438 pins to earn a spot at the Class 1A state finals in Waterloo.

Two Camanche bowlers made it through the individual qualifier as Keaton Hines (634) and Lucas Goble (630) placed second and fourth in the tightly contested three-game series race that was won by Benton's Ethan Hepker with a 635.

Central DeWitts boys, girls win: The Central DeWitt High School boys and girls bowling teams both punched their tickets to the state team events nest week with wins at Tuesday's West Delaware qualifier — albeit in totally different fashions.

The Sabers boys used a strong final four games in their 15-game Baker set to win their six-team gathering by 521 pins. Their final four game were 194-191-204-214 for a 2,911 set that separated them from runner-up Denver (2390), which also qualified.

Central DeWitt's girls team had just enough to hold on for the title and top state qualifying spot in its five-team West Delaware qualifier. The Sabers topped Tripoli by 10 pins, rolling a 2395 team total through the 15 Baker games. After trailing by 27 pins after the opening game, the Sabers shot 168 and 180 in the next two games to take a 481-418 lead on Tripoli and then overcame a 116 fifth game to hold on thanks to a 160-200-160 finish that wiped out a deficit as Tripoli closed 192-137-152.

Individually on the boys side, Central DeWitt took two of the four qualifying spots. Will Vanderbilt was scorching the lanes with a 730 series to win the individual honors with games of 224-227-279. Eli Haack placed third with a solid 662 series that included games of 248-169-245.

Central DeWitt's Kaylie Cargill rolled a 579 individual series to qualify for the state tournament in the No. 2 spot behind Tripoli's Lauren Funk, who rolled a 603.

Maquoketa boys team, girls individuals qualify: The Maquoketa boys bowling team started Tuesday's set of 15 Baker games with a 225 and ended it with a 263 on its way to comfortably winning the team portion of the Wahlert state qualifier.

Lucas Ihrig will also be competing as an individual as he used a first-game 257 to post a 671 series for the Cardinals, good for first at the meet.

On the girls side, Maquoketa swept all four individual qualifying spots and had six of the eight bowlers at the Wahlert state qualifier to top 500 pins.

None of it mattered when it came to the lone team qualifying spot as the hosts bested Maquoketa 2385-2324.

Still heading to state will be a quartet led by Chloe Fousey, who had the best three-game series with a 625. Alysa Kies (619), Morgan Brown (566) and Ali Simmons (545) also qualified for the Cardinals.

L&M boys, girls earn shot to defend: The Louisa-Muscatine boys and girls bowling teams used the home house advantage to their favor in Tuesday’s state qualifier, earning a chance to defend their state Class 1A titles in the process.

The boys rolled a 3199 score in their 15 Baker game set and cruised into a spot in next week’s Class 1A state final in Waterloo. The Falcons opened with a 229 game and never trailed with 12 games over 200 and a low of only 184. That made for a 241 pin victory over runner-up Durant.

Individually, the Falcons only had one qualifier in the top four as Zach Robertson placed third with a 667 set. Sigourney-Keota’s Brock Alderson topped the individual portion of the day with a 712 score, followed by Durant’s Kayden Johnson’s 688. Durant’s Ethan Schlapkohl earned the final qualifying spot with a fourth-place 632 series.

On the girls’ side, the Falcons rolled a 2853 team score in the Baker competition, and had a 581-pin margin over the six-team field that included third-place Durant (2231).

Individually, the Falcons had six of the top eight scores in the three-game series competition, with only the top four advancing to state. L-M's Jersey Lessenger won the individual crown with a 608 set. She was followed by Durant’s Brooke Schlapkohl (595) and L&M teammates Molly Branble (581) and Kamryn Taylor (579).

