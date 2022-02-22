Camanche's Bigwood wins state bowling title

Coming into Tuesday's bracket play as the top qualifier, Camanche's Kennady Bigwood faced her biggest challenge first.

The sophomore beat eight-seeded Forest City's Kali Johnson by two pins, 215-213 in her quarterfinal matchup before beating her final two opponents by double digits in capturing the Class 1A individual state title.

Bigwood began the day with a 205-234-227 series, and her 666 total beat second-place qualifier Kylee Kirchner of Vinton-Shellsburg by 26 pins.

Bigwood beat Ania Kaster 204-169 in the semifinals, then edged Forest City's Chiara Thompson 191-181.

Louisa-Muscatine's Jersey Lessenger was the sixth qualifier but dropped her bracket quarterfinal matchup with Tripoli's Lauren Funk 247-204.

On the boys side, Central DeWitt's Will Vanderbilt rode a 289 third game to a 767 qualifying series and the top seed going into Class 1A boys bracket play. Vanderbilt didn't fair as well in bracket play, however, as the Saber lost in the quarterfinals to Maquoketa's Lucas Ihrig.

Ihrig, who entered as the eighth seed, finished fourth.

Clinton boys beat North Scott for third: Clinton and North Scott entered Tuesday's Class 2A boys bowling bracket as the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds.

However, after semifinal losses, the River Kings and Lancers were left battling to third place.

Clinton rebounded from a first-game loss to beat North Scott three games to one and take third.

The Lancers opened the matchup with a 203 but failed to crack 200 again as Clinton won 227-197, 195-163, 224-166.

Both teams swept their quarterfinal opponent — Bondurant-Farrar for Clinton and Western Dubuque for North Scott — before running into trouble in the semifinals.

Clinton failed to top 200 in any of the three games in their sweep by Oskaloosa. North Scott beat eventual champion Denison Schleswig 225-182 in the first game before losing the next three as their opponent topped 220 in each of them.

The Clinton girls qualified in fifth and couldn't beat fourth-seeded Western Dubuque in the quarterfinals, falling 3-1.

