Central freshman Krager rolls state-record series

WATERLOO — Two hands were better than one for Brady Krager on Wednesday.

The Davenport Central freshman, employing a unique two-handed technique, set a Class 3A record with a two-game series of 562 to claim an individual state championship in the state bowling meet at Cadillac XBC.

Krager rolled a 275 in the first game, began his second game with a spare, then reeled off 10 consecutive strikes and finished with a 287.

Krager, who beat second-place Demitri Ferneau of Marshalltown by 73 pins, has been bowling for only four years and just switched to the two-handed method a few months ago at the suggestion of a coach at Davenport’s Big River Bowling.

He said the one-handed method just wasn’t working.

"It felt like I was throwing nothing," he said. "Then I tried doing two-handed and this coach said I should do it so I switched over. I’ve stuck with it and it has been really good."

Krager said he was "just keeping it inside and snapping at the end" during his run of 10 straight strikes.

"Honestly, I was shaking once everybody said, ‘Come on, one more,’" he said. "Then it started going through my head, but other than that I was fine."