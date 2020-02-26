Central's Smith finishes as state bowling runner-up

WATERLOO, Iowa — Maddi Smith finished her high school bowling career Wednesday afternoon in the same position she started it.

The Davenport Central senior bowled games of 237 and 257 for a 494 two-game series to earn state runner-up honors in Class 3A at Cadillac Lanes. Smith was also second place as a freshman.

Cedar Rapids Jefferson's Anna Warkel was the state champion with games of 245 and 268 for a 513. It was the second consecutive season Jefferson has had the individual champion.

Smith's teammate, freshman Carlie Allen, was 10th with a 407 series. Allen recorded games of 214 and 193.

Central was in third place after the individual format, just 35 pins behind leader Ottumwa.

The Blue Devils, though, struggled early in the Baker format with games of 130 and 160. They did finish with a 219 and 170 for a 2,839 team total — good for fourth place in 3A. Ottumwa won the title with a season-best 3,014, followed by Jefferson (2,906) and Des Moines Lincoln (2,861).

Of the six players in coach Wendy Allen's lineup, four return next season. Smith and Delaney Walsh are the two seniors.

On the boys side, Central placed eighth in 3A with a 3,032 total.