Central senior strikes balance between bowling, music

Maddi Smith has been around a bowling alley her entire life.
Her father works in the bowling industry. Her mother competed in high school. In fact, Troy and Tiffini Smith met in a bowling league.
By the time Smith was in kindergarten, she bowled every Saturday morning in junior leagues.
Still, it wasn't until high school that bowling became more than just a fun weekly activity for the Davenport Central senior.
"Before high school, I didn't see myself going anywhere with bowling," Smith said. "I loved the team aspect and helping my team out, but I never thought I would find individual success."
Smith has blossomed into one of the top bowlers in Iowa.
Heading into Thursday's dual meet against Pleasant Valley, Smith sports a 226.5 average — best in the state regardless of classification.
She has rolled games of 244, 255 and a pair of 256s this season, including a 459 two-game set at Plaza Lanes in Clinton last Saturday.
"She's a natural," Central coach Wendy Allen said. "She has really excelled and taken charge. She'll come to me and ask if she can set the lineups. The girls really listen to her."
Smith was second at the Class 3A state tournament as a freshman.
"That was the defining moment," she said, "but it was a case where everything aligned that day. I averaged like 185 as a freshman but that day it was like 220."
With that early success, expectations heightened and pressure mounted.
Smith struggled in her sophomore season. She even had a 106 game at the regional tournament that year.
"I was in my head too much," she said.
Smith was at a crossroads.
"I told my parents during that summer, I want to be serious about bowling," she said.
Until that point, even with her father working as general manager at the Rose Bowl in Muscatine and having a slew of 300 games in his career and her mother participating in leagues, they never forced bowling on their oldest daughter.
Smith started practicing almost every day. She joined a sport league and competed in weekend tournaments against college kids.
The scores vastly improved.
Smith went from a 170.7 average as a sophomore to 205.8 and an all-state selection last season.
That uptick has continued this winter with six of her eight individual games above 200.
"The biggest difference in my game is consistently making my spares and knowing how to adjust," she said. "I've learned the fundamentals behind it, not just going up there and whatever happens, happens.
"If I miss left, I know I have to move left. If the lanes are oily, I use this ball."
As a result, her belief has grown along the way.
"This year has given me a level of confidence I didn't think I could reach," Smith said. "There is still half of the season left, but it does motivate me and it's like, 'I'm going to do this and it is going to be great.' I've never thought that way before."
Bowling is just one segment of Smith's life.
She is a two-time all-state choir member and is involved in Central's Show Choir.
With both activities in the winter, it creates scheduling conflicts.
During her freshman year, she had one individual tell her she could choose to be good in both or be great in one.
"I would never be able to choose between music and bowling," Smith said. "They both give me opportunities to lead and be a better friend.
"I've had to consistently prove myself in both of those things."
Smith plans to pursue a career as a music educator or musical therapist. While that is a priority in selecting a college, she hasn't ruled out the possibility of bowling for a varsity team if the opportunity arises.
"It is a unique combination, but I'm in my element here (at the bowling alley)," Smith said. "I can come here and erase all the hard things throughout the day or at home. You can let out some physical aggression throwing a ball and knocking some pins over.
"And I don't want to lose this team aspect. I could bowl on my own, but it wouldn't be the same. Having those high-pressure situations and stakes, it fuels a fire in you."
Smith and the Blue Devils have lofty goals in the final month of the season.
Central hasn't lost a meet yet and is eyeing a third state trip in four years. The Blue Devils have the sixth best team average in 3A at 2,667.
Smith has been the catalyst. She had a 499 two-game series in a meet at Davenport's Big River Bowling in December.
"I love Maddi's personality," Allen said. "I wish I had 17 girls with her demeanor. She's very outgoing but understands when I ask her to do something different, she'll try it.
"The whole team looks to up her."