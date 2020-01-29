Central senior strikes balance between bowling, music

"If I miss left, I know I have to move left. If the lanes are oily, I use this ball."

As a result, her belief has grown along the way.

"This year has given me a level of confidence I didn't think I could reach," Smith said. "There is still half of the season left, but it does motivate me and it's like, 'I'm going to do this and it is going to be great.' I've never thought that way before."

Bowling is just one segment of Smith's life.

She is a two-time all-state choir member and is involved in Central's Show Choir.

With both activities in the winter, it creates scheduling conflicts.

During her freshman year, she had one individual tell her she could choose to be good in both or be great in one.

"I would never be able to choose between music and bowling," Smith said. "They both give me opportunities to lead and be a better friend.

"I've had to consistently prove myself in both of those things."

Smith plans to pursue a career as a music educator or musical therapist. While that is a priority in selecting a college, she hasn't ruled out the possibility of bowling for a varsity team if the opportunity arises.