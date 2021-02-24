Clinton, Louisa-Muscatine claim boys state bowling titles

Class 1A

Falcons net title: Two days after its girls program won a record fifth straight bowling championship, the Louisa-Muscatine boys' team pocketed its first title in program history at Cadillac Lanes.

Behind four individuals in the top eight, L-M accumulated a 3,414 total to beat Camanche by 63 pins for the title Wednesday afternoon.

Junior Lexi Staley was the runner-up with games of 219 and 277 for 496. Sophomore teammate Allen Stauffer was third at 494 (228-266) while freshman Maison Gerdts tied for sixth at 463 and Keaton Bieri was eighth at 460.

“The kids set the standard,” Louisa-Muscatine coach Al Jordan said, “and the kids coming up after them want to live up to that standard. They’re driven to succeed like the ones before them.

"One of the keys is keeping that youth program up at the Rose Bowl (in Muscatine). They start them young, and that helps so, so much.”

The Falcons built nearly a 200-pin lead over Camanche in the individual portion, but the Indians rallied in the Baker format.