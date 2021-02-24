Clinton, Louisa-Muscatine claim boys state bowling titles

WATERLOO — Clinton High School won the inaugural Iowa High School Athletic Association sanctioned state boys' bowling tournament in 2010.
For the first time since then, the River Kings are back on top.
Propelled by individual state champion Cooper Kohl and fifth-place finisher Dominick Judge, Clinton pieced together a 3,409 total to run away with Wednesday's Class 2A state meet at Cadillac Lanes.
The 3,409 was the highest total for a state championship team in any class since Davenport North had 3,633 in 2013.
Clinton had all six individuals bowl better than 400 two-game series. In the five-game Bakers, the River Kings went 224, 234, 185, 242 and 246 for an 1,131 total. The 3,409 was 210 pins better than runner-up Urbandale.
Kohl had games of 252 and 268 for a 520 series. North Scott's Dylan Elam was second after opening with a 257 and following with a 233 for a 490. Judge had 247 and 223 for 470 and fifth place.
North Scott, making its fifth state trip in the past 10 years, placed sixth in the eight-team field with a 3,038 total.
Morgan Welch was the Lancers' second best finisher with games of 223 and 201 for 424. North Scott had a 266 Baker game, the best recorded on the day of any team in 2A.
Class 1A
Falcons net title: Two days after its girls program won a record fifth straight bowling championship, the Louisa-Muscatine boys' team pocketed its first title in program history at Cadillac Lanes.
Behind four individuals in the top eight, L-M accumulated a 3,414 total to beat Camanche by 63 pins for the title Wednesday afternoon.
Junior Lexi Staley was the runner-up with games of 219 and 277 for 496. Sophomore teammate Allen Stauffer was third at 494 (228-266) while freshman Maison Gerdts tied for sixth at 463 and Keaton Bieri was eighth at 460.
“The kids set the standard,” Louisa-Muscatine coach Al Jordan said, “and the kids coming up after them want to live up to that standard. They’re driven to succeed like the ones before them.
"One of the keys is keeping that youth program up at the Rose Bowl (in Muscatine). They start them young, and that helps so, so much.”
The Falcons built nearly a 200-pin lead over Camanche in the individual portion, but the Indians rallied in the Baker format.
Camanche had games of 245, 214, 226, 242 and 266 to secure second place. Vying for a second straight title, Camanche had two individuals in the top six with fourth-place finisher Jacob Hartman (260-225 -- 485) and sixth-place finisher Troy Edmunds (227-236 -- 463).
It was the third straight top-two finish for the Indians in the team race.
Durant junior Kayden Johnson bowled games of 266 and 213 to place fifth in the individual competition.