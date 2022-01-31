Final-frame finish lifts Rocks to Western Big 6 girls' bowling title

"With the meet being here, we knew it would help us, because we know how the lanes back, and we could combat that," said Hecker, whose strong finish closed out a 160 game. "This win will keep our morale high for practice, and give us our best shot to do well at regionals."

Rock Island is also set to host an IHSA regional meet Saturday at Highland Park Bowl in Moline, where it looks to echo Monday's outcome and bring home its first regional title since the 2019-20 season.

Voted by coaches as the Big 6's Player of the Year for girls' bowling after the meet as well as earning all-conference honors with a second-place 6-game score of 1213, Gordon had a hard act to follow after Hecker bagged her turkey (the term for three straight strikes), but rose to the occasion.

After picking up a spare on her second throw, Gordon nailed a strike to close out her 191 game and give the Lady Rocks a strong chance at clinching the title.

"It was definitely stressful," said Gordon, who had picked up a "hambone" — four consecutive strikes — earlier in the final game. "Being here, it was the best place to do it, being familiar with the lanes. Bailey getting those three strikes, that really helped the team.