Final-frame finish lifts Rocks to Western Big 6 girls' bowling title

Two years ago, the Rock Island High School girls' bowling squad enjoyed the euphoria of winning its first Western Big 6 Conference title in nearly 35 years.
Last winter was a shift in emotions for the Lady Rocks. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, they did not have enough for a full team and were unable to defend their conference title.
Competing literally in its "backyard" at Monday's Western Big 6 meet, Rock Island never said die, even facing a 63-pin deficit to Geneseo with one game remaining at Backyard Bowl in Milan.
Sparked by three straight strikes in the 10th frame from junior Bailey Hecker and a strong finish from senior stalwart Carli Gordon, the Rocks rallied to win the team title with a score of 4958, edging the Lady Leafs by just one pin.
"I was not bowling the way I thought I could during the first half of (the last) game," said Hecker. "I thought I needed to get three strikes to help bring us back. Bowling is a team sport, and I wanted to make sure I did my part."
Hecker posted a 6-game series of 1013 to finish seventh individually, just 30 pins behind sixth-place medalist Regina Harmening of United Township. However, Rocky's second conference title in three years — after not having won a championship since 1987 — was the main objective.
"With the meet being here, we knew it would help us, because we know how the lanes back, and we could combat that," said Hecker, whose strong finish closed out a 160 game. "This win will keep our morale high for practice, and give us our best shot to do well at regionals."
Rock Island is also set to host an IHSA regional meet Saturday at Highland Park Bowl in Moline, where it looks to echo Monday's outcome and bring home its first regional title since the 2019-20 season.
Voted by coaches as the Big 6's Player of the Year for girls' bowling after the meet as well as earning all-conference honors with a second-place 6-game score of 1213, Gordon had a hard act to follow after Hecker bagged her turkey (the term for three straight strikes), but rose to the occasion.
After picking up a spare on her second throw, Gordon nailed a strike to close out her 191 game and give the Lady Rocks a strong chance at clinching the title.
"It was definitely stressful," said Gordon, who had picked up a "hambone" — four consecutive strikes — earlier in the final game. "Being here, it was the best place to do it, being familiar with the lanes. Bailey getting those three strikes, that really helped the team.
"We lost out in 2021 because of COVID and only having four bowlers. That was unfortunate for sure. We were hoping to pull through this year."
Geneseo still had a chance to pull out the win with senior standout Madison Holevoet toeing the line in the final frame. However, she could only knock down seven pins with her first two rolls as the Lady Leafs fell just short of their first Big 6 team title.
"I was very stressed out," said Holevoet. "Coach (head coach Denny Lynch) told me, you've got to do it, don't give up. But on the last ball. ... I just gave up."
Holevoet finished third with a six-game score of 1174, joining Gordon, United Township's Kloey Miner (fourth, 1108) and the Galesburg duo of individual champion Chloe Day (1273) and fifth-place Ellee Shin (1054) as all-conference selections.
"We had to fight to the end, and not give up, and we all gave it our best," she said. "We all stayed positive and cheered each other on. That was the best part."
Not too far behind was third-place United Township. Led by Miner and Harmening (1043), the Panthers rolled up a score of 4899 to finish well ahead of 2021 WB6 champion Galesburg (fourth, 4540).
Moline took fifth with a score of 4087, followed by sixth-place Sterling (3942).
"It came down to who was picking up their spares today," Miner said of the team race. "Everyone did amazing. I was inspired by seeing the others do great, and I'm super-happy. I hope to do better (at regionals)."