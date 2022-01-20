Geneseo bowling, Durnell rolling after team’s first-ever sectional berth

The COVID-19 pandemic denied an experience-laden Geneseo High School boys bowling team a shot at qualifying for its first sectional last season. The year before that, the Maple Leafs were three spares away from advancing as a team.
This year’s group was determined to finally get over the hump as the IHSA postseason made its return.
Behind three bowlers placing in the top eight, with junior Gabe Durnell winning the individual title at last Saturday’s Sterling Regional, the Maple Leafs rolled a season-high 5,866 to place second to qualify as a team and advance to Saturday’s Hononegah Sectional.
Gabe Durnell’s older brother, Tyler, was among the team’s nine seniors who did not get a crack at postseason history last year.
“They were doing really well, if we had regionals I think they would have (qualified as a team) as well,” Gabe Durnell said. “It was nice to be one of the guys to help advance and get us all the way there. It just sucked last year they couldn’t get a chance to prove themselves.”
Durnell’s only goal was to advance with his team. Winning the individual title with a season-best game (279), three-game series (728), and six-game series (1,369) admittedly surprised Durnell. The synthetic surface at Blackhawk Lanes had not played the best for Durnell and Geneseo, which practices on the wooden surface at Lee’s Lanes.
Adding to the pressure were the monitors listing all the standings, including who was in position to advance.
“I was just trying my best not to overthink and rush myself,” Durnell said. “Seeing my name up there I couldn’t help but look every once in a while. It was difficult, but I managed to pull through it.”
The team opened with a 955 first game and bowled a higher score the next five games.
Geneseo senior Matthew Krohn (1191) finished seventh and sophomore Landen Pruett (1184) was eighth. Senior Jacob Hartman (1127) placed 15th.
“We started getting in the mindset and took off from there,” Durnell said.
Coach Chris Pruett said the group put it all together at the same time in the performance.
“The boys knew it was possible," said Pruett, Landen’s dad. “They knew the opportunity was there. … Last weekend it really got to that point that we bowled well together.”
Togetherness has been a strength of the team this season.
“The way that they band together, they’re there to pick each other up or cheer each other on,” Chris Pruett said. “You can tell that they are friends, almost like family.”
Landen Pruett led the team with a 194 average, ahead of Kron (189) and Durnell (184).
Chris Pruett thought performing under the pressure of the scoreboard was impressive last weekend. Nathan Johnson and Carter VanKlaveren also contributed to the team’s advancement.
“The kids knew exactly what was going on, they were aware of it and I thought they handled it very well,” he said. “They didn’t get caught up in the moment, and it showed.”
Durnell said he made the right adjustments and utilized his different bowling balls to his advantage in posting the career afternoon.
Having bowled at the sectional site, Viking Lanes in South Beloit, is something Durnell hopes will be a benefit this weekend. Geneseo last had a state bowling qualifier in 2019 when Kyle Cones and Justin Ford both advanced.
Coach Pruett’s philosophy and approach to keep things rolling is a straightforward one — pick up the spares.
“The strikes will come and go,” he said. “If we can keep making our spares, whether we get the carry or not, we’ll still have a solid game. Keep in the right mind frame, good things will eventually happen.”