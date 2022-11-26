Geneseo girls lead locals at Rock Island invite to open bowling season

Geneseo High School girls bowling coach Denny Lynch believes the team will have a scoring-by-committee approach this season.

Much like a number of other Western Big 6 Conference teams, the Maple Leafs do not have a returning standout this season.

In Saturday’s Rock Island Invitational at Highland Park Bowl, Geneseo collectively had the best finish among the local teams competing in the season-opening meet.

Defending state champion Lockport placed first with a 6,071 six-game series total, followed by fellow state powers Harlem (5,772) and Hononegah (5,435). Geneseo (4,675) placed seventh, just ahead of Moline (4,647). Sterling (4,487) was 10th, Rock Island (4,409) was 12th, Galesburg (3,650) was 14th and United Township (3,602) was 15th at the 16-team meet.

Lockport’s Morgan LiCausi was individual champion with a 1,292 6-game series as no locals finished in the Top 10.

Geneseo’s Allison States led the team with a 1,071.

“This year I’ve got 12 seniors that were pretty much inexperienced,” Lynch said. “This was really an eye-opener for me. These girls can perform and it’s going to be Geneseo by committee. It’s not going to be one outstanding girl, it’s going to be five or six girls contributing equally.”

Also contributing for the Leafs were Allyson Ford (941), Chloe Beil (934), Sarah Lawrence (882), and Katelyn Durnell (847).

Lynch thinks UT will be stronger at the end of the year and the conference looks to be wide open.

“I think it’s going to be a rat race, it really is,” he said. “Whoever can scrape the best. I think a lot of us can do it but Geneseo has got a real, real good chance.”

Although no one has yet to break out, it can be any one girl’s day.

“If you watch the girls, one girl’s going to be down, I’ve got four others that can pick her up. Two girls can be down, three girls can pick them both up,” Lynch said. “We had two games under 750; 750 was my goal. The other four were well above 750.”

Geneseo’s highest game was its fifth, an 861 total. It bowled 2,305 as a team in the morning three games and 2,370 in the afternoon.

Bowling among some of the best teams in the state is also beneficial for the team and the competition continues to be friendly.

“When I watch Hononegah, Harlem, and Freeport, the program they have is so apart from ours, and we compete with them. It’s amazing, it really is. And these girls, they cheer each other on. They’re really, really good.

“The entire Western Big 6, they’re a real close-knit group. All the girls get along well.”