Geneseo's Lynch excited for first year as head girls bowling coach

Geneseo’s first-year head girls bowling coach Denny Lynch is thrilled as ever to teach the game he’s known for more than 50 years.

Despite the ongoing challenges amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the 71-year-old Moline native and 37th-year coach remains determined to see the Lady Leafs bowl at their best this season.

Led by a pair of returning sectional qualifiers in senior Jenah Hart and junior Madison Holevoet, this year’s Geneseo girls team is one that Lynch is excited about. It’s also the first official high school head coaching role for the bowling veteran.

“I’m no more excited this year than I’ve been in past years,” Lynch said. “I’ve got an exceptional group of ladies, I really do.”

As far as goals for the girls this season, Lynch recalled a recent talk he had with the team.

“I told them all I want out of you is your personal best. I don’t care when it comes or if you bowl a personal best every week, I want one of you to say that’s the best I’ve bowled in my life,” he said. “I want each and every one of you to come up and tell me that before the end of the season.”