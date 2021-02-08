Geneseo's Lynch excited for first year as head girls bowling coach

Geneseo’s first-year head girls bowling coach Denny Lynch is thrilled as ever to teach the game he’s known for more than 50 years.
Despite the ongoing challenges amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the 71-year-old Moline native and 37th-year coach remains determined to see the Lady Leafs bowl at their best this season.
Led by a pair of returning sectional qualifiers in senior Jenah Hart and junior Madison Holevoet, this year’s Geneseo girls team is one that Lynch is excited about. It’s also the first official high school head coaching role for the bowling veteran.
“I’m no more excited this year than I’ve been in past years,” Lynch said. “I’ve got an exceptional group of ladies, I really do.”
As far as goals for the girls this season, Lynch recalled a recent talk he had with the team.
“I told them all I want out of you is your personal best. I don’t care when it comes or if you bowl a personal best every week, I want one of you to say that’s the best I’ve bowled in my life,” he said. “I want each and every one of you to come up and tell me that before the end of the season.”
After five years of assisting the high school team and coaching Geneseo junior bowling since 1984, Lynch has plenty of familiarity with his bowlers. He started coaching junior bowling when his four sons entered the program.
Lynch helped found Geneseo’s high school team with Mike Ostrowski, who resigned after seven seasons last year to move to Rockford. The girls and boys bowling programs gained official status with the school around 2016 after being club only. Lynch, who admitted the paperwork slowing him down is the only downside of being a head coach, has also coached with the boys team.
In addition to his years of coaching and helping to grow bowling in Geneseo, Lynch earned his silver certification from the United States Bowling Congress.
The Lady Leafs finished third at conference last year behind Rock Island and United Township, but Lynch hopes there is room for improvement. Hart placed eighth and Holevoet was ninth as both were All-Big 6 second-teamers. Lynch said sophomore Allison States is a talented varsity newcomer who will join six returning letterwinners.
Getting to have a prep bowling season is a huge plus, but Lynch said having to say no to spectators and the energy they provide is a tough aspect of the situation.
“Our fan base out here in Geneseo is phenomenal,” said Lynch, who said that home meets at Lee’s Lanes will have video streamed online. “Once we get the regulations down and the spacing set out, we’re going to try to get in at least a few spectators at a time, and we’re going to try to rotate them around so we can get different ones in.”
Bowling is listed as a lower risk sport by the Illinois Department of Public Health. There is no state bowling meet scheduled and the season is slated to end March 13, hopefully culminating with a Western Big 6 meet.
Holevoet competed in numerous scholarship bowling tournaments in Iowa and Illinois in an offseason affected by the pandemic. Lynch said when alleys were shut down, he had one bowler take an old ball out in the yard to practice throws.
He said the challenges in a unique season are just “obstacles you have to take in stride.” Outside of bowling, Lynch said he gets more joy seeing personal and academic success than athletic success from the student-athletes he coaches.
Earning good grades and finding success after high school ultimately have greater meaning.
“Every year is a new challenge,” he said, “and I just love challenging the girls to push themselves to their very best.”