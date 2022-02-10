IHSA Girls' Bowling: LaSalle-Peru Sectional

LaSalle-Peru Sectional

When and where: Saturday starting at 9 a.m. at the Illinois Valley Super Bowl in Peru.

Who is taking part: Geneseo, Rock Island and United Township will be competing, along with several local individuals. The Panthers advanced by winning their first regional championship since 2017, with the Lady Rocks finishing second and the Lady Leafs placing third behind individual regional champion Madison Holevoet.

State histories: United Township has advanced to the IHSA state tournament 20 times since 1977, winning a state championship in 1991 and scoring second-place finishes in 1990 and ’93. ... Rock Island goes one better than UT in terms of state appearances, having advanced 21 times since 1974; the Lady Rocks finished second in 1984 and third in ’93. ... A comparative newcomer, Geneseo is looking to qualify for state for the first time.

Geneseo: Chloe Beil (jr.), Allyson Ford (so.), Madison Holevoet (sr.), Sarah Lawrence (jr.), Allison States (jr.).

Rock Island: Carli Gordon (sr.), Bailey Hecker (jr.), Olivia Sholl (sr.), Makenzie Terry (jr.), Anna Vermeire (sr.).

United Township: Mackenzi Fulton (sr.), Regina Harmening (sr.), Kiera Henderson (sr.), Kloey Miner (so.), Jenna Traynham (sr.).

Kewanee: Mya Mirocha (jr.)

Moline: Alexis Epping (sr.), Nivena McCoy (jr.).

Who advances: The top four teams with the highest pin count for both rounds along with the top five individuals not on a qualifying team advance to next weekend's IHSA state meet at The Cherry Bowl in Rockford.

— Compiled by Terry Duckett

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0