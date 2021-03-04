Iowa Pacesetter: Central freshman bowler thrives under state pressure

After a sub-par performance in the final dual meet against North Scott, Krager rebounded with games of 210 and 188 at the substate meet in Muscatine.

Still, it paled into comparison of what transpired at the state tournament.

Krager rolled six consecutive strikes, had a 7, spare in the seventh frame and followed with four more strikes before an 8 on his last throw for a 275.

"I was just hoping to make it into the Baker (format) for our team, so after that first game, it didn't matter what I did because I was pretty much guaranteed to be in Bakers," Krager said.

What he did was put his name in the record book.

Krager started with a spare before reeling off 10 straight strikes.

"There was a bunch of people there and I wanted to show them what I can do," Krager said. "I went out there and kept striking. It was just natural and smooth."

He admitted some nerves came into play before his final throw as teammates reminded him of his streak.

"I was just shaking and my heart was beating really fast," Krager said.

He knocked down 7 pins on his last roll for a career-best 287 game.