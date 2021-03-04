Iowa Pacesetter: Central freshman bowler thrives under state pressure

Brady Krager is 5-foot-6 and weighs around 115 pounds. He's not old enough yet to possess his driver's license. He was bowling on Davenport Central's junior varsity squad for a couple meets earlier in the season.
On Feb. 23, in about a 3-hour span at Cadillac XBC in Waterloo, Krager's life drastically changed.
The 15-year-old freshman bowled games of 275 and 287 for an Iowa Class 3A two-game state tournament record series of 562.
It led to interviews with television and newspaper reporters. It led to congratulatory messages from classmates and teachers. It led to him being this week's Iowa Pacesetter.
The immediate rise to success was unexpected given Krager was the team's fifth-place finisher at the substate tournament a week earlier and averaged 190 per game for the season.
"I was just locked in (that day)," Krager said. "I couldn’t break it.
"I didn't think I was going to be what I am now. I thought it would be my sophomore or junior year when this happened."
Krager has been bowling for about only four years.
Influenced by his father, Justin, and one of his friends, Krager was asked if he wanted to join a bowling league.
Krager started in a Saturday morning youth league at Leisure Lanes in Davenport.
"At first, it was a little boring," Krager admitted. "Once I started doing it more and more and got better at it, I loved it. Every single time they had leagues, I wanted to go."
The biggest change in Krager's development has been his delivery.
Midway through this season, Krager went from throwing the ball with one hand to two.
It isn't a novel concept as Central has two other bowlers in its program who use a two-hand method. Still, it isn't seen frequently.
"One hand wasn't very fun for me," Krager said. "I was having problems with my thumb tearing up. I tried switching over and it worked for me.
"I've got way more control, get way more rev and it carries a lot more than one hand. I'm just a lot more consistent with it."
With Krager's improvement and another Central bowler's struggles, coach Craig Nord made the decision to move Krager into the varsity lineup.
It wasn't until February that Krager really found his groove.
At the North Scott Invitational in late January, Krager had games of 162 and 203 and was the team's low finisher. He bounced back with a 449 two-game series in a dual against Bettendorf and a 440 versus Davenport North.
"My goal at the beginning of the season was just to make varsity," Krager said.
After a sub-par performance in the final dual meet against North Scott, Krager rebounded with games of 210 and 188 at the substate meet in Muscatine.
Still, it paled into comparison of what transpired at the state tournament.
Krager rolled six consecutive strikes, had a 7, spare in the seventh frame and followed with four more strikes before an 8 on his last throw for a 275.
"I was just hoping to make it into the Baker (format) for our team, so after that first game, it didn't matter what I did because I was pretty much guaranteed to be in Bakers," Krager said.
What he did was put his name in the record book.
Krager started with a spare before reeling off 10 straight strikes.
"There was a bunch of people there and I wanted to show them what I can do," Krager said. "I went out there and kept striking. It was just natural and smooth."
He admitted some nerves came into play before his final throw as teammates reminded him of his streak.
"I was just shaking and my heart was beating really fast," Krager said.
He knocked down 7 pins on his last roll for a career-best 287 game.
"My coach was jumping up and down," Krager said. "He told me I got the state record, but I had no idea what it meant until he explained it to me.
"I didn't know anything about the individual title. I just wanted to shoot good scores for my team."
Krager became the first boys' individual state bowling champion at Central and eclipsed the previous 3A record of 532 by Lucas Kramer of Marshalltown in 2020. Krager was four pins off the all-class two-game series by Camanche's Troy Edmunds.
Central, with only two seniors in its top six, placed third in the team race.
"I just like the attention, like hearing my name being mentioned and saying I'm a good bowler," Krager said. "It just feels good when people congratulate you everywhere you go."
Krager said the next step is improving his consistency and eventually getting a 300 game. He wants to go from averaging 190 to over 200 and possibly 220 by his senior season.
Not involved in any other athletic activities, Krager said it is important to get in a weightlifting program to build more strength with his short stature.
"Just to get stronger, build up momentum, speed and strength is big," he noted.
In the meantime, Krager is savoring his accomplishment. Just two months ago he didn't know if he'd even be in the varsity lineup.
"I'm just excited to be here, excited to bowl, shoot high scores and cheer on my teammates," Krager said. "It is just a lot of fun."