Local entrants at Tuesday’s Class 3A district bowling meet at Colonial Lanes in Iowa City fared very well.

The teams from both Davenport Central High School and Davenport North qualified as full squads into the Feb. 20-22 state finals in Waterloo.

Additionally, four locals — Charlie Wooldridge, Kaiden Ringdahl, Curtis Campbell and Brady Krager — qualified for the individual portion of the state tournament that will be contested at Cadillac XBC and Maple Lanes.

In the team event, Central (3266 over 15 Baker games) and North (3100) topped the eight teams involved in this gathering. Bettendorf (2820) and Pleasant Valley (2804) were the next best teams.

Central had it going all day, rolling 10 games above 210, including seven of those above 220. The Blue Devils rolled a best of 256 in the 10th game.

North’s Wildcats jumped to the top of the leaderboard with a 265 second game — the best in the team event — and held from there with four other games above 220.

Bettendorf matched Central for second-best Baker game at 256, but was not able to advance to state.

In the individual competition, Central’s Wooldridge took top honors with a solid 684 score. He combined 204-200-280 to top the individual tournament and Iowa City High’s Henry Sexton’s runner-up 664 count.

North’s Ringdahl placed sixth with a 181-245-202—628 line.

Davenport West’s Campbell rolled a line of 203-214-208—625 to place seventh.

Central’s Kreger caught fire in his third game and was chasing perfection to his final ball. Settling for a 299, he salvaged a 628 series to nab the final qualifying spot after opening with games of 135 and 184.

Class 3A Cedar Rapids: The Muscatine High School boys bowling team is headed to the state tournament.

With five Baker games of 223 or better, the Muskies finished second in the Class 3A state qualifier Tuesday morning at Lancer Lanes.

Cedar Rapids Jefferson captured the championship with a 3,287 total for 15 games and Muscatine finished with a 3,163 total. Muscatine's best Baker games were 258, 255, 235, 226 and 223.

The Muskies also will have an individual qualifier in next week's tournament.

Derrick Lewandowski bowled games of 279, 215 and 237 for a 731 series, third best among the top eight qualifying individuals. Cedar Rapids Kennedy's Lucas Dolphin, fueled by a 279 game, won the individual portion with a 769 series.

Class 2A Keokuk: The Clinton and North Scott High School boys bowling teams advanced to next week's state finals in Waterloo.

The River Kings topped the eight-team Class 2A qualifier at Arrowhead Bowl in Keokuk with a 3072 score across 15 Baker games. The Lancers placed second with a 2818 score.

North Scott flipped the switch a bit in the individual portion of the district meet and earned three of the eight qualifying spots as Clinton’s Hunter Lawrence (188-235-192—615) placed fifth.

North Scott’s Morgan Welch (169-234-269—672), Lex Adkisson (220-208-198—626) and Michael Wilming (246-191-172—609) placed third, fourth and sixth, respectively in the individual competition to earn their state berths.

Keokuk’s Pray Lawson won the individual medalist honors with a 678 series.

Class 1A Muscatine: Looking to get back to the state tournament and improving on last year’s runner-up team finish, the Louisa-Muscatine Falcons took the first step in that direction Tuesday.

The Falcons, with a 3358 score across 15 Baker games, won the Muscatine district gathering by 216 pins over Central DeWitt to secure the lone team advancing spot. Durant was third with a 2891 team score.

On the individual side of the gathering, a pair of L-M standouts had it rolling to earn two of the four qualifying spots. Senior Dalton Cromer had the top individual series of 716 with games of 243-207-266. Classmate Allen Stauffer placed third with a 220-236-239—685 series.

Central DeWitt sophomore Rylan Edwards finished fourth, securing the final state berth with a line of 168-258-258—684.

Class 1A Camanche: Taking advantage of the home lanes, the Camanche Storm qualified for state out of its home district meet on Tuesday at Imperial Lanes.

The hosts rolled a 2955 score over 15 Baker games to outdistance runner-up Denver by 127 pins.

Individually, Camanche sophomore Thomas Blomme placed third to earn a spot at next week’s state meet in Waterloo. He rolled a 660 with games of 245-223-192 to finish just 27 pins Oelwein’s Ashton Seeders.

Class 1A Monticello: The Maquoketa Cardinals were the only team to go over 3,000 in the Class 1A Monticello state qualifier on Tuesday to earn a spot in next week’s state meet in Waterloo.

Across 15 Baker game, the Cardinals piled up a 3097 pinfall to easily outdistance runner-up and hosting Monticello’s 2875.

Lucas Ihrig was the only Cardinal to crack the top four in the individual tournament to earn his spot at state. The senior rolled games of 206-203-240 for a 649 series. Monticello senior Brendan Pasker led the individuals with a whopping 767 series that included games of 242-278-247.