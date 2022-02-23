IOWA STATE BOWLING: Central captures state bowling title

WATERLOO — The Davenport Central High School girls bowling team took no shortcuts to the top Wednesday.

After placing sixth in the 15-game Baker format of the Class 3A state tournament at Cadillac Lanes, the Blue Devils knocked off third-seeded Des Moines Lincoln, second-seeded Dubuque Senior and top-seeded Ottumwa in bracket play to claim their first state title in program history.

"This is huge for Central, especially with bowling," Central coach Wendy Allen said. "There are a lot of people that still don't think bowling is a sport, so to see everybody there today, the support and congratulating them, it was great.

"It is one of the more competitive sports we have going right now at Central."

It is the first state championship for Central in any team sport since boys tennis won a 2A crown in 2007. It was the fourth state trip for the Blue Devils in Allen's six years, but the program had never finished better than fifth before Wednesday.

Central had only four games over 200 among its 15 in the Baker preliminaries. But in the bracketed tournament, Allen's squad had two in its quarterfinal and two more in the semifinals.

In the semifinal sweep over Senior, Central had games of 204, 244 and 188.

After losing the opening game to Ottumwa in the final, Central responded with three straight wins — 177-146, 197-185 and 191-166 — to finish off the title.

Sophomore Emma Phelps, senior Zoie Frees, senior Krystal Lang, sophomore McKenna Osterhaus and junior Carlie Allen comprised the Blue Devils' lineup for most of the day. Senior Rilee Allen subbed in occasionally and Liz Campbell was available if needed.

"They worked so well as a team and I'm so proud of all of them," coach Allen said. "They were staying upbeat and telling each other, 'Hey if we don't strike, we need to get those spares.'

"Before the (bracketed tournament), they were getting down on themselves a little. We just kept reminding them this is to get us into position. Once we got to the (quarterfinals), they just turned it on. The teamwork was amazing."

Allen's daughter, Carlie, struck with her first ball in the 10th frame in the fourth game against Ottumwa. At that point, Central knew it had clinched the title.

"She came back after that strike and was already crying," coach Allen said.

On the boys side, Bettendorf finished third while Davenport North and Davenport Central were eliminated in the quarterfinals.

North compiled a 3,081 total in the preliminary round, second best behind Marshalltown. The Wildcats, though, were knocked off in five Baker games by Waukee — 187-175 in the last game.

Central had a 2,863 total in the prelims and was beaten by top seed Marshalltown in three games.

Bettendorf, meanwhile, won its quarterfinal over Cedar Rapids Kennedy in four games before getting swept by Marshalltown in the semifinals. The Bulldogs did regroup with a third-place win over Sioux City East.

In the individual competition, Clinton's Cooper Kohl and Charlie Pelham made the final eight. Kohl had a three-game series of 677 and Pelham bowled a 672. However, both bowlers were knocked out in the quarterfinals.

On the girls side, Clinton's Sidney Pawski just missed reaching the quarterfinals. She was ninth in the preliminaries with a 583 three-game series.

