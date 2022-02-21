Iowa state bowling report: Falcons make it a six-peat

WATERLOO — New format, same result.

The Louisa-Muscatine High School girls bowling team made it six consecutive Class 1A state championships Monday afternoon at Cadillac Lanes.

Unlike previous seasons where each team's score was based on two individual games and five Baker contests, the Falcons plugged through 15 Baker games and then an eight-team bracketed tournament to come out on top.

Coach Al Jordan's team was third after the preliminary Baker games with a 2,767 total. Then in the best-of-five bracketed tournament, the Falcons took down Forest City (3-1), second-seeded Camanche (3-2) and capped it with a 3-0 win over top-seeded Clarinda.

Louisa-Muscatine rallied from a 2-1 deficit against Camanche, winning Game 4, 203-202, and the final game, 236-204. In the final, the Falcons won all three games by at least 18 pins.

It was quite a feat given the turnover in L-M's roster this season. Its roster is comprised of two freshmen, two sophomores, two juniors and one senior.

Camanche, which compiled a 2,837 total in 15 Baker games, beat Vinton-Shellsburg for third place.

On the boys side, Shenandoah prevented Louisa-Muscatine from a state repeat. It came down to a fifth and deciding game, but Shenandoah prevailed 181-175.

Louisa-Muscatine, Camanche and Maquoketa were among the eight teams in bracketed play, but Shenandoah knocked off each one.

Shenandoah beat Maquoketa in five games in the quarterfinals, took out Camanche in four games in the semifinals and then beat L-M in the final.

Camanche lost 3-1 to Vinton-Shellsburg in the third-place match.

In the Class 3A individual tournament at Maple Lanes in Waterloo, Bettendorf's Ammiah Wynn placed fourth.

Wynn was third in the preliminaries with games of 248, 222 and 234 for a 704 series to reach the quarterfinals.

The junior followed with a 278-216 win over Waterloo West's Melanie Nelson in the Round of 8 before falling to Waterloo West's Ainslee McConaughy, 279-187, in the semifinals. Wynn dropped the third-place match as well.

Muscatine freshman Erick Ford and Bettendorf sophomore Rylee Crouch qualified for the eight-player bracketed tournament. Ford, in fact, was the top seed.

Both bowlers lost in the quarterfinals. Ford fell to Iowa City West's Stirlen Roberson, 252-242, and Crouch dropped a 245-224 match to Marshalltown's Damon Borton.

The Class 2A team and the 1A individual tournaments will be contested Tuesday. The 3A team and 2A individuals will conclude the three-day event Wednesday.

