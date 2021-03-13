Moline’s Buffington, Geneseo’s Holevoet earn All-Big 6 as Streaks take title

Despite finishing third individually at Saturday’s Western Big 6 Conference bowling meet, Moline senior Regyn Buffington was not satisfied with her performance. She said she was aiming even higher.
Buffington rolled a 1,193 six-game series to earn bronze, but the Coe College-bound bowler said she should have done better.
“That’s probably why I placed so high, just because I was hoping for something different,” she said. “It’s always a good accomplishment but there is always room to improve and I don’t want to lose sight of that for college next year.”
She said the lanes at Abbe Lanes in Abingdon, which feature both wood and synthetic surfaces, were a challenge to overcome.
The Galesburg girls used the home lanes to their advantage in winning the Big 6 team title. The Silver Streaks came out hot with a 933 opening game to take early control and never let go, finishing with 5,333 to take first. Sterling (5,227) was runner-up, followed by Geneseo (5,145), United Township (5,017), Moline (4,714), and defending conference champion Rock Island (3,992).
The Rocks could only use four bowlers Saturday due to COVID-19-related issues.
Galesburg junior Chloe Day rolled six straight strikes to start her day en route to individual gold with a 1,272 six-game series. She posted a high game of 255. Sterling senior Olivia Zinanni was runner-up with a 1,221.
Buffington said it was “insane” they were able to even have a conference meet in a season shortened and altered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We haven’t done a six-game (meet) at all this year,” she said. “It was nice to be able to bowl with some of my friends from the other teams and talk to them, because we normally don’t get to do that in duals. It was a lot of fun since a lot of my friends are seniors and I get to finish with all of them.”
There were plenty of emotions from the bowlers.
“It was just a lot to process, at least for me," said Buffington. "I bowled with a lot of these girls since I was a little kid or I’ve known them for a really long time. After the last game it kind of hit (me) that I’m not going to get to bowl with them again. It was kind of bittersweet that I placed really well, but I’m going to miss my friends.”
Geneseo junior Madison Holevoet was the only other local to earn first team All-Big 6 honors, given to the top five individuals.
United Township was led by a 1,140 from junior Kiera Henderson, who received a medal given to the top six individuals.
Holevoet said it was cool to see her hard work pay off to earn all-conference.
“I just bowled this season for myself,” she said. “I just tried to impress myself and to show my strengths throughout the season and what I’ve worked toward in the summer really paid off near the end of the season.”
It took reading the lanes quickly to make adjustments and benefitting from the positive encouragement from her teammates.
“They’re always the best motivators for me,” she said of the Lady Leafs.
She said it was the first time she’d bowled on different surfaces in one six-game series, but she showed off her versatility in doing so successfully using different throwing motions.
Holevoet said the team has shown improvements to place third and come 188 pins from first. The Lady Leafs were also without one of its better bowlers, who was ruled academically ineligible earlier in the season.
“I think it just shows that we’re all one team and we did it for each other,” she said.
First-year head coach Denny Lynch said it was tough to make up the early deficit to Galesburg.
“The girls fought back well, they really did,” Lynch said. “I’m proud of this set of girls. … We had fun.”
Rock Island was led by a seventh-place finish from senior Sarah Stevanovic (1,115). Defending individual Big 6 champion Regina Harmening was 11th for UT.
Rocky coach Jim Braet said the Rocks were bowling well and the conference looked to be wide open before being a bowler short and having an off day on the lanes.
“We were fortunate to be able to let them come and bowl,” Braet said. “It would have been nice to have all five people … but we’re lucky to be able to have some people compete in the conference.”