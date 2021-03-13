Moline’s Buffington, Geneseo’s Holevoet earn All-Big 6 as Streaks take title

Buffington said it was “insane” they were able to even have a conference meet in a season shortened and altered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We haven’t done a six-game (meet) at all this year,” she said. “It was nice to be able to bowl with some of my friends from the other teams and talk to them, because we normally don’t get to do that in duals. It was a lot of fun since a lot of my friends are seniors and I get to finish with all of them.”

There were plenty of emotions from the bowlers.

“It was just a lot to process, at least for me," said Buffington. "I bowled with a lot of these girls since I was a little kid or I’ve known them for a really long time. After the last game it kind of hit (me) that I’m not going to get to bowl with them again. It was kind of bittersweet that I placed really well, but I’m going to miss my friends.”

Geneseo junior Madison Holevoet was the only other local to earn first team All-Big 6 honors, given to the top five individuals.

United Township was led by a 1,140 from junior Kiera Henderson, who received a medal given to the top six individuals.