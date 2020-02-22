Motley earns Rocks' first state bowling medal in 10 years; UT's Burkeybile 29th

Rock Island senior bowler Heather Motley knocked down 2,477 pins across 12 games this weekend at the state meet in Rockford, and three pins made the difference in earning a medal.

Making things more wild, Motley did not even know she medaled until she heard her name called for awards Saturday afternoon at The Cherry Bowl. After rolling a 179 her final game, she was left feeling frustrated and emotional as her Rocky bowling career was coming to an end, short of medaling.

But fortunately for Motley, things fell her way and she placed 12th by just three pins, becoming the first Rocky bowler to medal at state since Amber Meyers placed 11th in 2010.

The Rocks finished eighth as a team at state, their best team finish since placing seventh in 2004. Lockport was first, followed by Harlem and Minooka. O’Fallon senior Mary Orf was individual champion with a 2,743 12-game total.

Motley said she and the team with four seniors all began to cry after their emotional finish. Winning a state medal means “everything” she said.