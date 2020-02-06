Practice pays off for RI's Freeman

A relatively short bowling history hasn’t stopped Rock Island's Kelsey Freeman from excelling in the sport. Unlike many standout bowlers, Freeman didn’t grow up bowling in junior leagues.

She didn’t even bowl to start her freshman year, instead going out for basketball.

The senior, in her third full year of bowling, used a dedication to practice to consistently improve her game, and the hard work eventually was rewarded with a runner-up finish at the Western Big 6 Conference meet in Geneseo on Monday, where the Rocks won their first conference title since 1987.

“I practiced — a lot,” said Freeman, a St. Ambrose bowling commit. “I took practice seriously. I just kept improving myself so I could be the best version of myself, and it paid off.”

At the Big 6 meet, Freeman bowled a 1,233, a personal best and just 20 pins out of first place. Freeman posted a 1,019 at last year’s conference meet.

Having a classmate like Heather Motley, an experienced Rocky bowling standout, also helped Freeman’s rise.

The two met in fourth grade, but Freeman said they became closer freshman year.

