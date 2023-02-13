IOWA CITY — Davenport Central has an opportunity to defend its girls' state bowling title next week.

Central claimed the Class 3A state-qualifying title at Colonial Lanes in Iowa City on Monday with a 2,593 total for 15 Baker games. Davenport West was right behind with a 2,559 total to secure second and a spot into next week's tournament in Waterloo.

Davenport North's Kathryn Edwards was the individual champion with a 631 three-game series (201-204-226). Teammate Megan Nyenhuis qualified with a 553 total, including a high game of 193.

Davenport West's Alexis Peters (224-173-203 — 600), Pleasant Valley's Reagan Hassel (204-202-178 — 584), Davenport Central's Carlie Allen (213-149-202 — 564) and Bettendorf's Ammiah Wynn (190-191-172 — 553) also finished among the top eight and qualified for the state tournament.

The individual tournament is next Monday at Maple Lanes in Waterloo. The team format will be Wednesday, Feb. 22 at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo.

Class 2A

Central DeWitt secures state spot: The Central DeWitt High School girls bowling team finished runner-up at Monday's state qualifier held at Arrowhead Bowl in Keokuk.

Keokuk compiled a 2,936 total over 15 Baker games to capture the team crown. Central DeWitt earned the other state tournament spot with a 2,478 total. Clinton just missed out with a 2,462 total.

After somewhat of a shaky start, Central DeWitt started clicking in the middle of the Baker format. The Sabers had a high game of 222 and their last eight games were all above 160.

Central DeWitt will compete at the state tournament in Waterloo next Tuesday.

Individually, Central DeWitt's Jena Edwards was the runner-up with a 627 series, which included games of 223 and 219. Teammates Mairead Willimack (543) and Kaylie Cargill (531) also advanced with fifth- and sixth-place finishes. Willimack had a high game of 206 and Cargill's best was 188.

Clinton's Maren Schwarz snatched the last qualifying spot with a 515 series — 172-171-172.

Class 1A

Falcons capture title: The quest for a seventh consecutive state championship is alive and well for the Louisa-Muscatine girls bowling program. The Falcons rolled a 2,996 total in 15 Baker games, the highest of any team in the state Monday, at their qualifier in Muscatine at the Rose Bowl.

Louisa-Muscatine's Molly Bramble won the individual portion of the tournament with a 614 series (213-180-221). Durant's Brooklyn Schalpkohl was second with a 612, which began with a 215 game and ended with a 212.

L-M had the other two individual qualifiers from the site in Jersey Lessenger (580) and Kamryn Taylor (579). The 1A team competition is next Monday and the individual tournament is Tuesday in Waterloo.

Camanche collects title: Camanche will have an opportunity to improve upon last year's third-place state finish next week in Waterloo. The Storm won the regional at Imperial Lanes in Camanche on Monday with a 2,962 total — the second best score of any regional champion.

The four individual spots were all claimed by Camanche bowlers — Kylee Kooi, Abbi Nylin, Kennady Bigwood and Kaelen Kelly.

Kooi had games of 214, 236 and 247 for a 697 series, the best of any bowler in 1A on Monday. Nylin had a 249 game in her 630 while Bigwood's 622 was highlighted by a closing 233.

Maquoketa heads to state: Maquoketa had a banner day Monday at the state-qualifying meet held at Legacy Lanes in Monticello.

The Cardinals won the team portion of the meet with a 2,800 total for 15 Baker games. They also had the top four individual finishers in Hadley Ihrig (629 series), Chloe Fajsey (615), Alysa Kies (600) and Ali Simmons (582).

Each one of those Maquoketa bowlers had at least one 200 game, including a 240 from Kies.