WATERLOO — The North Scott High School and Clinton High School boys' bowling teams were on a collision course to meet in the state championship Tuesday.

North Scott accumulated the top Class 2A score through 15 Baker games at 3,206 and Clinton was second at 3,201.

Despite garnering the top two seeds after the preliminaries, neither could make it to the championship match.

North Scott was upended by Decorah in the semifinals and Clinton lost to eventual champion Fort Dodge in the other semi in team competition at Cadillac Lanes.

Clinton beat North Scott 3-1 to salvage third place.

North Scott had four Baker games of 225 or better in the preliminary round. It handled Newton 3-1 in the quarterfinals before fifth-seeded Decorah bowled winning games of 223, 192 and 211 to beat North Scott. The Lancers' best score in the four-game match was 191.

Clinton, meanwhile, rallied from a 2-0 deficit to best Denison-Schelswig in the quarterfinals. The River Kings closed with games of 225, 192 and 212 to secure the win. In the semifinals, Fort Dodge swept Clinton in three games.

On the girls side, Central DeWitt captured the second seed after the 15 preliminary Baker games with a 2,834 total. The Sabers, though, stumbled to seventh-seeded Western Dubuque 3-1 in the quarterfinals.

In the Class 1A individual competition, Camanche's Abbi Nylin was state runner-up and Louisa-Muscatine's Molly Bramble took third.

Nylin and teammate Kylee Kooi each finished in the top eight with 627 and 606 series, respectively. They squared off in the quarterfinals with Nylin prevailing 246-173.

Nylin followed with a 217-186 triumph over Charles City's Claire Girkin in the semifinals before losing to Forest City senior and top seed Kali Johnson, 249-158, in the championship.

After rolling a 611 three-game series, including a high game of 223, Bramble beat Charles City's Isabel Crawford in the quarterfinals, 245-155. The sophomore lost to Johnson, 222-160, in the semifinals.

Bramble rebounded with a 235 in her final game to beat Claire Girkin for third.

On the boys side, Louisa-Muscatine's Allen Stauffer qualified for the bracket tournament with a 685 series (192-248-245). Stauffer lost to Clarke Osceola's Ashton Giza 254-237 in the quarterfinals.

Central DeWitt's Rylan Edwards had a 633 series and missed the top eight by 18 pins.

The 3A team competition and 2A individual tournament, scheduled for Wednesday, has been pushed back to Thursday because of inclement weather forecasted for the Waterloo area.