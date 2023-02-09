FYI: The Boilermakers grabbed the fourth and final team spot to advance from last weekend's Dixon Regional, and are now seeking just the second state appearance in program history. Kewanee's lone previous state trip came in 1988, when it also won its one and only sectional team title. This is the Boilers' first sectional advancement since the IHSA expanded to the regional/sectional/state format for the 2013-14 season. ... Geneseo's Lawrence, Kewanee's Mirocha, Moline's McCoy and UT's Miner will all be making their second straight sectional appearances, with Mirocha the lone local individual to reach state last season.