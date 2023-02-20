WATERLOO — Maquoketa High School is bowling royalty.

The Cardinals captured Class 1A boys and girls state championships Monday afternoon at Cadillac Lanes.

It is the first state title for both programs.

For the Maquoketa girls, it compiled the third best score in the 15 Baker games at 2,724 behind Camanche (2,988) and six-time reigning champion Louisa-Muscatine (2,855).

In the best-of-five bracket format, Maquoketa swept Shenandoah, staved off Louisa-Muscatine in five games and then beat Clarinda in five in the title match.

The Cardinals, who don't have a senior in their lineup, won the opening two games of the final before Clarinda responded in Games 3 and 4. In the winner-take-all fifth game, Maquoketa prevailed 211-202.

On the boys side, Maquoketa went into the bracket tournament as the second seed after a 3,184 total for 15 Baker games.

It downed Clarinda in the quarterfinals in four games, rallied from a 2-0 deficit to clip Council Bluffs St. Albert in the semifinals and then overcame a 2-1 hole to beat Vinton-Shellsburg in five games for the title.

Maquoketa won the final two games against Vinton-Shellsburg, 232-176 and 214-162. The Cardinals have two seniors on their roster in Lucas Ihrig and Kaden Beidler.

Camanche beat Louisa-Muscatine for third place in the girls division. St. Albert outlasted Louisa-Muscatine in five games for third in the boys.

The Class 1A individual tournament will be contested Tuesday at Maple Lanes in Waterloo.

Class 3A

North's Ringdahl takes fourth: Davenport North's Kaiden Ringdahl bowled the best three-game series at Monday's Class 3A boys' state tournament in Waterloo. It just couldn't catapult him to a championship.

Ringdahl had games of 219, 228 and 279 for a 726 series to garner the top seed for bracket play at Maple Lanes. The senior followed with a 246 and a win in the quarterfinals over Cedar Falls' Matthew Edler before losing to Cedar Rapids Kennedy's Jaxon Robinson in the semifinals, 223-205.

Ringdahl dropped the third-place match to Cedar Rapids Kennedy's Lucas Dolphin, 205-201, and settled for fourth.

Davenport Central's Charlie Wooldridge finished with the fifth best series to reach bracket play. Wooldridge had 207, 268 and 210 for a 685 series, but was bounced in the quarterfinals by Robinson, 246-165.

Muscatine's Derrick Lewandowski had a 631 series and was in the top 15. His high game was a 256. Central's Brady Krager finished with a 571 series and Davenport West's Curtis Campbell recorded a 551.

In the girls individual portion, Bettendorf's Ammiah Wynn just missed out on qualifying for the bracket tournament (top 8). Wynn rolled a 619 series to place 10th, just two pins off the cutoff. Wynn had games of 228, 186 and 205.

Davenport Central's Carlie Allen turned in a 526 series, Davenport North's Kathryn Edwards had a 490 and Pleasant Valley's Reagan Hassel with a 488.

Cedar Falls' Jackson Satterlee and Des Moines Lincoln's Vicki Andrews were the individual state champions.

The Class 3A team competition will be Wednesday at Cadillac Lanes.