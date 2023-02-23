WATERLOO — Davenport North High School completed one large comeback Thursday. The second one was just out of reach.

Already with three state championships in its program history, the North boys' bowling team nearly captured a fourth at Cadillac Lanes.

After sweeping Davenport Central in the quarterfinals and rallying to beat Southeast Polk in the semifinals, North fell to Waterloo West in five games for the Class 3A state championship.

"Emotional, but I'm very proud of them," North coach CJ Bakoylis said. "I love these guys. These guys feel like family, and proud of the way they bowled today.

"Even though we finished second, it doesn't matter. I'm just super proud of them."

Pushed back a day because of inclement weather, North was the sixth seed after 10 preliminary Baker games with a 1,983 total.

The Wildcats swept city-rival Central in the quarterfinals, 205-204, 257-203 and 199-187.

Southeast Polk rolled a 267 and 235 to snatch the first two games in the semifinals, but North rallied with 194-193, 214-183 and 233-170 victories to secure a spot in the final.

"Placing second in the state, it has been an awesome ride the whole season," North senior Nate Martinez said. "It has been rough at many times, but we've just come together as a team and I love everyone of my teammates.

"The bond we've formed is incredible. We've come together as a team and made stuff happen."

Top-seeded Waterloo West took the first two games in the final, 210-205 and 243-168. North, though, mounted another charge. The Wildcats won Games 3 and 4, 245-212 and 214-176 to set up a winner-take-all fifth game.

In the final game, Tayvon Homolar delivered three consecutive strikes to help West close it out, 203-180.

"It is a surreal moment," North senior Landon Mathiason said. "It sucks not to win, but to get this far and be that close, it is one of the best moments that I can imagine."

In the Class 3A girls competition, Davenport West finished third. Seeded third after 10 preliminary games, the Falcons beat Southeast Polk 3-2 in the quarterfinals before second-seeded Ottumwa swept West in the semifinals.

The Falcons, however, regrouped with a 3-1 victory over Cedar Rapids Jefferson in the third-place match.

Davenport Central was seventh after the preliminary Baker games and lost to Ottumwa 3-1 in the quarterfinals.

Class 2A

Edwards second in 2A: Central DeWitt's Jena Edwards finished second at the Class 2A individual state tournament Thursday at Maple Lanes.

Edwards bowled a 555 three-game series, highlighted by a 214 in the middle game, to secure the seventh seed going into the bracket tournament.

In the quarterfinals, Edwards edged Lewis Central and second-seeded Aleesha Oden, 212-203. Edwards followed with a 235-167 victory over LeMars' Natalie Vanderloo in the semifinals.

Waterloo East's Kadence Hyde, the top seed with a 680 series, staved off Edwards in the final 216-204. Both bowlers recorded three strikes in the 10th frame.

Edwards' teammate, Kaylie Cargill, was 14th with a 542 series.

On the boys side, nobody from the area finished in the top eight.

North Scott's Michael Wilming was 15th overall with a 664 series. Wilming opened with a 256 before following with 195 and 213. Clinton's Hunter Lawrence had a 633 series.