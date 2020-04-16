Quad-Cities All-Area bowling teams

Girls

First team

Shadyn Bishop;Louisa-Muscatine;Sr.;Placed fourth at substate meet and seventh at Class 1A state tournament; averaged 213.5 for team which won fourth straight state title

Lauren Bodman;Louisa-Muscatine;Sr.;First team all-district and all-state, tied for second best scoring average on team at 204.7; placed 25th at 1A state tournament

Madisyn Gerdts;Louisa-Muscatine;Jr.;Second team all-stater was eighth at 1A state tournament with games of 176 and 199, second at substate meet; 196.3 game average

Emilee Hall;Camanche;Jr.;First team all-district and first team all-state in 1A; 203.3 average; had high game of 278 and high two-game series of 495

Kim Hendricks;Central DeWitt;Jr.; Second team all-district in 1A; sixth at state tournament with games 172 and 218; 175.6 game average

Jersey Lessenger;Louisa-Muscatine;Fr.;Fourth at 1A state tournament with games of 199 and 239; first team all-state and all-district; 195.5 average