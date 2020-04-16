You are the owner of this article.
Quad-Cities All-Area bowling teams
Quad-Cities All-Area bowling teams

Whittney Morse

Louisa-Muscatine's Whittney Morse poses with the championship trophy after capturing her third individual state title this past season.

 Ryan Timmerman, Muscatine Journal

Girls

First team

Shadyn Bishop;Louisa-Muscatine;Sr.;Placed fourth at substate meet and seventh at Class 1A state tournament; averaged 213.5 for team which won fourth straight state title

Lauren Bodman;Louisa-Muscatine;Sr.;First team all-district and all-state, tied for second best scoring average on team at 204.7; placed 25th at 1A state tournament

Madisyn Gerdts;Louisa-Muscatine;Jr.;Second team all-stater was eighth at 1A state tournament with games of 176 and 199, second at substate meet; 196.3 game average

Emilee Hall;Camanche;Jr.;First team all-district and first team all-state in 1A; 203.3 average; had high game of 278 and high two-game series of 495

Kim Hendricks;Central DeWitt;Jr.; Second team all-district in 1A; sixth at state tournament with games 172 and 218; 175.6 game average

Jersey Lessenger;Louisa-Muscatine;Fr.;Fourth at 1A state tournament with games of 199 and 239; first team all-state and all-district; 195.5 average

Mya Mirocha;Kewanee;Fr.;Bowled 1,031 over six games at Sterling Regional to qualify for sectionals; had 246 game at the Sterling Martin Luther King Jr. Invite

Whittney Morse;Louisa-Muscatine;Sr.;Bowled games of 226 and 258 for third consecutive Class 1A individual state championship; substate champion with 473 two-game series, 204.7 average

Kaylee Tebbe;Camanche;So.;Third at 1A state tournament with games of 238 and 207; second team all-state; 180.5 average

Denyse Turnquist;Central DeWitt;Sr.;11th at 1A state tournament with games of 161 and 191; first team all-state; team-best 196.6 average

Honorable mention

Bellevue — Maddie Weber, sr.

Camanche  Michelle Stewart, so.; Mackenzie Kelly, jr.

Central DeWitt  Alyssa Lampe, jr.; Jena Edwards, fr.; Grace Pfeifle, sr.

Erie-Prophetstown  Lynette Foree, sr.

Maquoketa  Alexsandra Thomas, jr.; Sara Andresen, so.

Boys

First team

Dustin Beaham;Louisa-Muscatine;Sr;Class 1A first team all-state, all-district; tied for sixth at state tournament (190-256  446); best average in 1A at 229.4

Keaten Bieri;Louisa-Muscatine;Fr.;Fourth at 1A state tournament, including a 299 game; IHSBCA second team all-district; 210.2 average

Troy Edmunds;Camanche;Jr.;Class 1A individual state champion, bowled highest two-game series in state tournament history (288-278  566); 222.4 season average

Colton Goodenow;Maquoketa;Sr.;IHSBCA second team all-district and all-state in 1A; team-best 211.8 average; 266 high game, 493 high two-game series

Jordan Gorgas;Riverdale;Jr.;First state bowling qualifier in school history; 16th at sectionals (217.3 average for six games); 12th at regionals

Jacob Hartman;Camanche;Jr.;IHSBCA first team all-district and all-state selection in 1A; team-best 225.3 average on state championship team

Drew Henderson;Durant;Sr.;Third at 1A state tournament (231-245  476); second team all-state and first team all-district by IHSBCA; 214.5 average

Shaw Ringier;Orion;Jr;Ninth at Illinois regional meet with 1,192 total (198.6 average); sectional qualifier (1,033)

Zach Robertson;Louisa-Muscatine;So.;IHSBCA second team all-district and all-state; 210.7 average for state runner-up team; 279 high game

River Schiefer;Bellevue;Fr.;IHSBCA first team all-district and all-state selection in 1A; team-best of 212.3; high game of 279 and two-game series of 526

Honorable mention

Bellevue  Tyrelle Kloser, jr.; Dawson Weber, so.

Camanche  Austin Dau, sr.; Payton Nichol, sr. 

Durant  Kayden Johnson, so.; Cameron Hoon, sr.; Sean Odegard, sr.

Erie-Prophetstown  Michael Miner

Louisa-Muscatine  Allen Stauffer, fr.; Levi Staley, so.

Maquoketa  Lucas Ihrig, fr.

