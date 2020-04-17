You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Quad-Cities All-Metro bowling teams
topical

Quad-Cities All-Metro bowling teams

Girls

Iowa bowler of year: Maddi Smith, Davenport Central, sr.

Smith was the Mississippi Athletic Conference's bowler of the year and finished as Iowa Class 3A state runner-up following games of 237 and 257 at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo. First team all-state and all-district by the Iowa High School Bowling Coaches Association, Smith had the state's top average at 221.8 regardless of classification.

Illinois bowler of year: Heather Motley, Rock Island, sr.

A St. Ambrose bowling commit, Motley placed 12th at the Illinois state meet with a 2,477 total (206.4 per game). She is Rock Island's first state bowling medalist since 2010 and helped the Rocks to an eighth-place finish at state. Motley was third at the Western Big 6 meet and third at regionals.

First team

Ashlyn Burkeybile;United Township;Sr.;Upper Iowa commit was 29th at state meet (2,391/199 average), 10th at regionals (1,130) and 13th at sectionals (1,163)

Kelsey Freeman;Rock Island;Sr.;St. Ambrose commit was Big 6 runner-up and 18th at Illinois state meet (2,436/203 average), eighth at regional (1,137)

Regina Harmening;United Township;So.;Big 6 and regional champion, she placed 40th at Illinois state meet (2,337/194.7 average). She averaged 208.8 in her Big 6 triumph.

Kayla Maurer;Muscatine;Sr.;First team all-MAC and second team all-district in 3A by IHSBCA; had team-best average of 187.8 including a high game of 225

Bailey Tripilas;Rock Island;Sr.;St. Ambrose recruit was an Illinois state qualifier (2,083/173.5 average); fifth at Big 6 tournament (185.5 average); 11th at regionals

Second team

Carlie Allen;Davenport Central;Fr.;Ninth at Iowa 3A state meet (214-193 — 407); second team all-MAC; helped Blue Devils to fourth place at state

Tannah Bowman;Clinton;Sr.;First team all-MAC choice for second straight year; led River Queens with 179.2 average; high game of 256 at Big River Bowl

Carli Gordon;Rock Island;So.;Illinois state qualifier, 18th at sectional (1,134), seventh at regional (1,140), second team all-Big 6 (177 average)

Fransis Hansen;Clinton;Jr.;First team all-MAC, 173.7 average; had team's best two-game series in final three meets of regular season

Hannah Hartman;Clinton;So.;First team all-MAC, sported 176.3 average; high game of 240 at Big River Bowl

Myah Herrington;North Scott;Sr.;First team all-MAC selection; team-best average of 180.1, runner-up at Clinton Invitational

Sarah Stevanovic;Rock Island;Jr.;Illinois state qualifier (176 average); 24th at sectional (1,097); 12th at regionals (1,112)

Honorable mention

Bettendorf — Ammiah Wynn, fr.; MacKenzie Kent, so.

Davenport Central — Delaney Walsh, sr.; Makenna Verdon, jr.

Davenport West — Erica Henderson, sr.; Abigaile Paper, so.

Geneseo — Madison Holevoet, so.; Jenah Hart, jr.

Moline — Regyn Buffington, jr.; Morgan Jasper, so.; Nivena McCoy, fr.

Muscatine — Phoenix Gasaway, jr.

North Scott — Grace Bjustrom, sr.; Raven McCabe, sr.

Pleasant Valley — Samantha Gould, jr.

United Township — Nan Li, sr.; Kiera Henderson, so.; Alyssa Rasso, jr.

Boys

Bowler of year: Caleb Sterbenz, Muscatine, jr.

Sterbenz compiled the highest average of any metro boys bowler in the Q-C at 216.3. He was a Class 3A first team all-district and all-state selection by the Iowa High School Bowling Coaches Association and first team all-MAC. Sterbenz placed third at the Ottumwa state qualifier with a two-game total of 437.

First team

Jacob Crouch;Bettendorf;Sr.;First team all-MAC, first team all-district and second team all-state by IHSBCA; team-best 210.5 average

Sebastian Einfeldt;Geneseo;Jr.;Placed 28th at the Sycamore Sectional with six-game total of 1,257 (209.5 average), including high game of 266

Carter Hudson;Clinton;Jr.;MAC bowler of year was second team all-state and all-district in 2A by IHSBCA; team-best 209.6 average

Dominick Judge;Clinton;Jr.;First team all-MAC and second team all-district in 2A recorded 205.7 average (second best on squad)

Noah Miller;Muscatine;Jr.;First team all-MAC, all-district and all-state by IHSBCA; 210.2 average; had 223 game at state qualifier

Kevin Wayt;Davenport Central;Sr.;Finished in top 20 at 3A state meet with games of 216 and 213; first team all-MAC, 3A second team all-district

Second team

Cody DePardo;Davenport North;Sr.;Class 3A second team all-district by IHSBCA; team-best 201.3 average, fifth at state qualifier (214-211 — 425)

Tyler Durnell;Geneseo;Jr.;Bowled 1,170 for six games (195 average) at Illinois sectional (high game of 256); 183.6 average at regionals

Dylan Elam;North Scott;Jr.;Second team all-MAC selection; team-best 201.1 average; posted 395 at 2A state-qualifier (200-195)

Jacob Hunt;Davenport Central;Jr.;Placed third at 3A state tournament (258-228 — 486); had 373 two-game series at state qualifier

Jayce Jewell;Davenport Central;Sr.;Bowled games of 205 and 212 at 3A state tournament to finish in top 25; team's second-best average at 198.9

Noah Kidwell;Pleasant Valley;Fr.;Class 3A second team all-district; had team-best average of 200.6 (season-high game of 278)

Kaden Witt;Rock Island;Fr.;Placed 15th at Oregon Regional with 1,146 total (191 average); first bowler in school history to qualify for sectionals

Honorable mention

Bettendorf — Jacob Nelson, sr.; Payton Noack, so.

Clinton — Cooper Kohl, fr.

Davenport Central — Josh Allen, sr; DarTanian Collins, sr.

Davenport North — Matt Hutcheson, sr.; Blake Fries, jr.; Cooper Keimig, sr.

Geneseo — Justin Ford, jr.

Muscatine — Marcus Madsen, jr.

Pleasant Valley — Dalton Houst, sr.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Sports editor, with my emphasis on covering the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa area high schools. I've been in sports journalism for 19 years, the last seven at the Q-C Times.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News