Quad-Cities All-Metro bowling teams

Girls
Iowa bowler of year: Maddi Smith, Davenport Central, sr.
Smith was the Mississippi Athletic Conference's bowler of the year and finished as Iowa Class 3A state runner-up following games of 237 and 257 at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo. First team all-state and all-district by the Iowa High School Bowling Coaches Association, Smith had the state's top average at 221.8 regardless of classification.
Illinois bowler of year: Heather Motley, Rock Island, sr.
A St. Ambrose bowling commit, Motley placed 12th at the Illinois state meet with a 2,477 total (206.4 per game). She is Rock Island's first state bowling medalist since 2010 and helped the Rocks to an eighth-place finish at state. Motley was third at the Western Big 6 meet and third at regionals.
First team
Ashlyn Burkeybile;United Township;Sr.;Upper Iowa commit was 29th at state meet (2,391/199 average), 10th at regionals (1,130) and 13th at sectionals (1,163)
Kelsey Freeman;Rock Island;Sr.;St. Ambrose commit was Big 6 runner-up and 18th at Illinois state meet (2,436/203 average), eighth at regional (1,137)
Regina Harmening;United Township;So.;Big 6 and regional champion, she placed 40th at Illinois state meet (2,337/194.7 average). She averaged 208.8 in her Big 6 triumph.
Kayla Maurer;Muscatine;Sr.;First team all-MAC and second team all-district in 3A by IHSBCA; had team-best average of 187.8 including a high game of 225
Bailey Tripilas;Rock Island;Sr.;St. Ambrose recruit was an Illinois state qualifier (2,083/173.5 average); fifth at Big 6 tournament (185.5 average); 11th at regionals
Second team
Carlie Allen;Davenport Central;Fr.;Ninth at Iowa 3A state meet (214-193 — 407); second team all-MAC; helped Blue Devils to fourth place at state
Tannah Bowman;Clinton;Sr.;First team all-MAC choice for second straight year; led River Queens with 179.2 average; high game of 256 at Big River Bowl
Carli Gordon;Rock Island;So.;Illinois state qualifier, 18th at sectional (1,134), seventh at regional (1,140), second team all-Big 6 (177 average)
Fransis Hansen;Clinton;Jr.;First team all-MAC, 173.7 average; had team's best two-game series in final three meets of regular season
Hannah Hartman;Clinton;So.;First team all-MAC, sported 176.3 average; high game of 240 at Big River Bowl
Myah Herrington;North Scott;Sr.;First team all-MAC selection; team-best average of 180.1, runner-up at Clinton Invitational
Sarah Stevanovic;Rock Island;Jr.;Illinois state qualifier (176 average); 24th at sectional (1,097); 12th at regionals (1,112)
Honorable mention
Bettendorf — Ammiah Wynn, fr.; MacKenzie Kent, so.
Davenport Central — Delaney Walsh, sr.; Makenna Verdon, jr.
Davenport West — Erica Henderson, sr.; Abigaile Paper, so.
Geneseo — Madison Holevoet, so.; Jenah Hart, jr.
Moline — Regyn Buffington, jr.; Morgan Jasper, so.; Nivena McCoy, fr.
Muscatine — Phoenix Gasaway, jr.
North Scott — Grace Bjustrom, sr.; Raven McCabe, sr.
Pleasant Valley — Samantha Gould, jr.
United Township — Nan Li, sr.; Kiera Henderson, so.; Alyssa Rasso, jr.
Boys
Bowler of year: Caleb Sterbenz, Muscatine, jr.
Sterbenz compiled the highest average of any metro boys bowler in the Q-C at 216.3. He was a Class 3A first team all-district and all-state selection by the Iowa High School Bowling Coaches Association and first team all-MAC. Sterbenz placed third at the Ottumwa state qualifier with a two-game total of 437.
First team
Jacob Crouch;Bettendorf;Sr.;First team all-MAC, first team all-district and second team all-state by IHSBCA; team-best 210.5 average
Sebastian Einfeldt;Geneseo;Jr.;Placed 28th at the Sycamore Sectional with six-game total of 1,257 (209.5 average), including high game of 266
Carter Hudson;Clinton;Jr.;MAC bowler of year was second team all-state and all-district in 2A by IHSBCA; team-best 209.6 average
Dominick Judge;Clinton;Jr.;First team all-MAC and second team all-district in 2A recorded 205.7 average (second best on squad)
Noah Miller;Muscatine;Jr.;First team all-MAC, all-district and all-state by IHSBCA; 210.2 average; had 223 game at state qualifier
Kevin Wayt;Davenport Central;Sr.;Finished in top 20 at 3A state meet with games of 216 and 213; first team all-MAC, 3A second team all-district
Second team
Cody DePardo;Davenport North;Sr.;Class 3A second team all-district by IHSBCA; team-best 201.3 average, fifth at state qualifier (214-211 — 425)
Tyler Durnell;Geneseo;Jr.;Bowled 1,170 for six games (195 average) at Illinois sectional (high game of 256); 183.6 average at regionals
Dylan Elam;North Scott;Jr.;Second team all-MAC selection; team-best 201.1 average; posted 395 at 2A state-qualifier (200-195)
Jacob Hunt;Davenport Central;Jr.;Placed third at 3A state tournament (258-228 — 486); had 373 two-game series at state qualifier
Jayce Jewell;Davenport Central;Sr.;Bowled games of 205 and 212 at 3A state tournament to finish in top 25; team's second-best average at 198.9
Noah Kidwell;Pleasant Valley;Fr.;Class 3A second team all-district; had team-best average of 200.6 (season-high game of 278)
Kaden Witt;Rock Island;Fr.;Placed 15th at Oregon Regional with 1,146 total (191 average); first bowler in school history to qualify for sectionals
Honorable mention
Bettendorf — Jacob Nelson, sr.; Payton Noack, so.
Clinton — Cooper Kohl, fr.
Davenport Central — Josh Allen, sr; DarTanian Collins, sr.
Davenport North — Matt Hutcheson, sr.; Blake Fries, jr.; Cooper Keimig, sr.
Geneseo — Justin Ford, jr.
Muscatine — Marcus Madsen, jr.
Pleasant Valley — Dalton Houst, sr.
