Quad-Cities All-Metro bowling teams

Girls

Iowa bowler of year: Maddi Smith, Davenport Central, sr.

Smith was the Mississippi Athletic Conference's bowler of the year and finished as Iowa Class 3A state runner-up following games of 237 and 257 at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo. First team all-state and all-district by the Iowa High School Bowling Coaches Association, Smith had the state's top average at 221.8 regardless of classification.

Illinois bowler of year: Heather Motley, Rock Island, sr.

A St. Ambrose bowling commit, Motley placed 12th at the Illinois state meet with a 2,477 total (206.4 per game). She is Rock Island's first state bowling medalist since 2010 and helped the Rocks to an eighth-place finish at state. Motley was third at the Western Big 6 meet and third at regionals.

First team

Ashlyn Burkeybile;United Township;Sr.;Upper Iowa commit was 29th at state meet (2,391/199 average), 10th at regionals (1,130) and 13th at sectionals (1,163)

Kelsey Freeman;Rock Island;Sr.;St. Ambrose commit was Big 6 runner-up and 18th at Illinois state meet (2,436/203 average), eighth at regional (1,137)