Quad Cities All-Metro boys bowling team

Iowa bowler of the year: Cooper Kohl, jr., Clinton

Selected as the Mississippi Athletic Conference bowler of the year, Kohl was a first team all-district and Class 2A first-team all-stater by the Iowa High School Bowling Coaches Association. Kohl, with a game average of 218, won the state qualifier in Cedar Rapids with games of 258, 266 and 262 for a 786 series. He had a 677 in the preliminaries at the state tournament to place sixth.

Illinois bowler of the year: Gabe Durnell, jr., Geneseo

Durnell won the Sterling Regional individual title with a season-best 1,369 six-game series, helping the Maple Leafs finish second as a team and advance to the sectional round collectively for the first time in school history. He also bowled a season-best game (279) and three-game series (728) in winning the regional title as Geneseo posted a season-best 5,866 as a team.

First team

Eli Haack, jr., Central DeWitt: Nobody had a higher game average in the metro this year than Haack's 233.3. He was first team all-MAC and second team all-state in Class 1A. He was third at the West Delaware state qualifier with a 662 series and then just missed the top eight at state with a 678 series.

Noah Kidwell, jr., Pleasant Valley: The Class 3A first team all-stater had a 300 game and 579 two-game series in a meet against North Scott. The first team all-conference and all-district recipient, Kidwell had a 226 average and finished 11th at the Iowa City West state qualifier with a 612 series.

Landen Pruett, so., Geneseo: Pruett bowled an 1,183 over six games at the regional to help the Leafs post a season-best 5,866 as a team. He bowled a team-best 1,253 at the Hononegah Sectional, good for 18th place.

Will Vanderbilt, sr., Central DeWitt: Claimed the 1A state qualifier at Manchester by 66 pins with a 730 series (224-227-279). He also recorded the top individual series in the prelims at the state tournament with a 767, which included a 289 game. He was first team all-MAC and second team all-district.

Michael Wilming, jr., North Scott: Earned first team all-MAC, all-district and 2A all-state honors after posting a team-best average of 211. Wilming registered a high game of 258 and was the anchor on a Lancer team which won the Bondurant-Farrar state qualifier and placed fourth at the 2A state team tournament.

Second team

Rylee Crouch, so., Bettendorf: Made the finals at the 3A state tournament in Waterloo after bowling a 712 series in the preliminaries, which featured a 245 and 258. He placed third at the Muscatine state qualifier with a 711 series and concluded the season with a 203.5 average.

Erick Ford, fr., Muscatine: The second team all-MAC performer, who had a 202.9 average, rolled the best three-game series in the preliminaries at the 3A state tournament with a 760 (289 high game). He was fourth at the state qualifier in Muscatine with a 685 series.

Matthew Krohn, sr., Geneseo: Bowled a 1,191 at the regional to help the Leafs post a season-best 5,866 as a team. He bowled a 1,205 at the sectional, placing 32nd individually.

Nate Martinez, jr., Davenport North: He led the MAC champions and 3A state team qualifier with a 210.5 average in collecting second team all-conference and second team all-district accolades.

Payton Noack, sr., Bettendorf: Chosen to the conference's top team, Noack was second team all-district and second team all-state in 3A by the Iowa High School Bowling Coaches Association. He posted a 212.4 average.

Adam Reed, jr., Davenport North: Second on the squad with a 207.6 average, Reed was second team all-MAC in helping the Wildcats claim the league title and qualify for the 3A state tournament.

Charlie Woolridge, so., Davenport Central: A second team all-MAC recipient, Woolridge had two games over 200 in the state qualifier at Muscatine. His 205.5 average was among the top 12 in the conference.

Honorable mention

Central DeWitt: Kaden Dammeier, sr.; Rylan Edwards, fr.

Clinton: Charlie Pelham, fr.; Brycen Lawrence, fr.

Davenport Central: Gage McCalester, jr.

Davenport North: Ashton Fogler, sr.; Malachi Funk, sr.; Carter Mohr, sr.

Davenport West: Tyler Smith, sr.

Muscatine: Alec Recker, fr.; Derrick Lewandowski, fr.

North Scott: Morgan Welch, jr.

Pleasant Valley: Justin Ancelet, sr.

Rock Island: Sean-Anthony Jackson, so.

