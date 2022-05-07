Quad Cities All-Metro girls bowling team

Iowa bowler of the year: Ammiah Wynn, jr., Bettendorf

Wynn, named the Mississippi Athletic Conference's bowler of the year and fourth in the individual portion of the Class 3A state tournament, averaged 206 per game — the only individual in the metro to eclipse 200 this season. She rolled games of 248, 222 and 234 for a 704 series in the preliminaries of the state tournament and followed with a personal-best 278 game in the state quarterfinals. Wynn was selected first team all-district and first team all-state by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.

Illinois bowler of the year: Madison Holevoet, sr., Geneseo

The IHSA state qualifier averaged a 196 game this season, closing the year with a 15th-place finish at the state meet by bowling a 2,426 across 12 games, just 19 pins short of a medal. The All-Western Big 6 Conference selection for the second consecutive season placed third at the Big 6 meet with a 1,174 six-game series, won the Rock Island Regional individual title (1,371) and placed eighth at the LaSalle-Peru Sectional (1,193).

First team

Carlie Allen, jr., Davenport Central: Named first team all-MAC and second team all-state in Class 3A, Allen powered the Blue Devils to their first state title in program history. She had the MAC's second best average at 192.5 and rolled a 643 series at the state qualifier to get in the field for the individual portion of the state meet, However, another activity prevented her from competing.

Jena Edwards, jr., Central DeWitt: Held the top average on Central DeWitt's 1A state-qualifying team, Edwards was first team all-MAC and second team all-state by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association. She had a 192.2 average, including a season-high 227 game in a MAC dual against Davenport Central.

Carli Gordon, sr., Rock Island: The state qualifier averaged 192 per game and finished second at the Big 6 tournament with a 1,213 six-gamer, helping the Rocks win the conference title, and was voted Big 6 Player of the Year by the coaches. The Coe College recruit was third at the regional (1,195) and 10th at the sectional (1,133), closing the year 40th at the state tournament.

Regina Harmening, sr., United Township: The state qualifier averaged 190 per game and placed sixth at the Big 6 meet (1,043), fifth at the regional (1,122) and ninth at the sectional (1,159). She was 70th with a 1,096 at the opening day of the state tournament.

Abby Nylin, fr., Clinton: The only freshman to earn all-MAC recognition, the first team all-conference and 2A second team all-stater led the River Queens with a 187.2 average. She was instrumental in Clinton reaching the 2A state tournament as a team.

Second team

Kaylie Cargill, jr., Central DeWitt: Finished the season with the team's second-best game average at 189.2. After qualifying for the individual state tournament with a 579 series at the 1A state qualifier, she placed 21st at the state meet in Waterloo.

Genna Evans, so., Muscatine: The second team all-MAC performer posted a 181.2 average and qualified for the 3A individual state tournament after posting a 627 series at the state-qualifying meet. Her best game at state was 191.

Zoie Frees, sr., Davenport Central: A first team all-MAC selection and part of the Blue Devils' state championship squad, Frees held the team's second-best average at 182. She had a season-high game of 234.

Bailey Hecker, jr., Rock Island: The state qualifier placed seventh at the Big 6 meet (1,013), 23rd at the regional (983) and 20th at the sectional (1,089). She placed 93rd with a 1,038 at the opening day of the state tournament.

Kiera Henderson, sr., United Township: Team captain averaged a 165 game this season and placed ninth (984) at the Big 6 meet, sixth at the regional (1,120) and 37th at the sectional (986).

Caitlyn Kingery, jr., Pleasant Valley: Selected to the MAC's top team, she paced the Spartans with a 182 average and recorded a high game of 243. Kingery raised her per game average by almost 30 pins since last season.

Kloey Miner, so., United Township: She averaged a 165 game this season, earned all-Big 6 by placing fourth at the conference meet (1,108), finished 15th at the regional (1,016) and 23rd at the sectional (1,059).

Honorable mention

Bettendorf: Mackenzie Kent, sr.

Clinton: Sidney Pawski, jr.; Ana Cunningham, so.

Davenport Central: McKenna Osterhaus, so.; Krystal Lang, sr.

Davenport North: Kylee Greenwood, so.; Payton Coopman, sr.

Davenport West: Lexi Bell, jr.; Abigaile Paper, sr.; Ashley Thiessen, sr.

Geneseo: Allyson Ford, so.; Sarah Lawrence, jr.

Moline: Alexis Epping, sr.; Morgan Jasper, sr.; Nivena McCoy, jr.

Muscatine: Abigail Everett, jr.; Arianna Aguilar, sr.

Pleasant Valley: Nadia Pridemore, sr.

Rock Island: Olivia Sholl, sr.; Mackenzie Terry, jr.

United Township: Jenna Traynham, sr.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Matt Coss Sports Editor Sports editor, with my emphasis on covering the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa area high schools. I've been in sports journalism for 22 years, the last 10 at the Q-C Times. Follow Matt Coss Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today