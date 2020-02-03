Rock Island girls win first Big 6 bowling title since 1987

"Consistency, definitely," she said of the key to the big day. "Just hitting the same mark."

UT seniors Ashlyn Burkeybile (1,059) and Nan Li (1,055) placed 12th and 13th, respectively.

A third Rocky senior, Bailey Tripilas, also earned all-conference in the Top 5 by placing fifth with a 1,113. Defending individual Big 6 champion Chloe Day (1,136) of Galesburg placed fourth.

Freeman, who had the high game of 248, noted the importance of having solid bowlers throughout the team’s lineup, that included sophomore Carli Gordon placing 10th with a 1,062.

“That’s what we’re all about, is teamwork,” said Freeman. “We’re all very close together. It’s just awesome.”

Motley, whose average game of around 200 leads the team, said any one of her teammates can lead at any given tournament.

“It’s just amazing the experience we have and we are so close as a bunch,” Motley said. “It’s just fantastic.”