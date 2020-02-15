Rocky and UT both advance to state as teams for the first time since 2003

It took overcoming a couple troublesome lanes, but the United Township and Rock Island girls bowling teams both qualified for state on Saturday afternoon.

The Panthers jumped the Rocks in the final game as the sectional hosts finished third with a 5,400 total, just ahead of Rocky (5,388).

State bowling powers Joliet West (5,718) and Minooka (5,649) finished first and second at Highland Park Bowl, with Angel Heck of Morris placing first individually with a 1,303 six-game series.

This is the first year since 2003 that both UT and Rocky qualified for state bowling as teams.

The Panthers were elated to learn they would qualify after having no idea where they stood until the final few frames on Saturday. This is the sixth year in a row UT has had at least one state bowler, and the first year since 2017 it advanced as a team.

UT senior Ashlyn Burkeybile led all local bowlers with an 1,163, good for 13th place. But she and the team had blinders on as far as scores went, until the final game.

“During the eighth frame, someone said that we could make it,” said Burkeybile. “I just knew I had to do the best I could and didn’t want the scores to get into my head. I just focused on me and the team, and we went from there.”