Rocky bowlers state-bound to cap "fairly normal" season

Last season's Rock Island girls' bowling squad was not immune from the far-reaching effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With only four bowlers able to compete, the Rocks did not have a full team and were unable to defend the Western Big 6 Conference title they brought home in 2020.

Furthermore, like many high school sports in Illinois, the IHSA state series was canceled, depriving Rocky of any postseason opportunities.

This winter, though, things have begun a steady march back to normal, and that includes Rock Island making a return trip to Cherry Bowl in Rockford for this weekend's state tournament.

"We've had a few cancellations, but for the most part, this season's been fairly normal," said longtime Rocky coach Jim Braet, whose squad preceded this weekend's state trip by winning its second Big 6 team title in three seasons, edging Geneseo by one pin.

Prior to their titles in 2020 and ’22, the Lady Rocks had not won a conference championship since 1987.

"I felt like we had a good chance," Braet said. "Geneseo and us have been close a lot of times; they finished ahead of us at their invitational and we got them by one pin at the Big 6 meet.

"Galesburg has a top bowler in (individual Western Big 6 and sectional champ) Chloe Day and we knew they had a decent team, and United Township also did with (Regina) Harmening back. Still, I thought we had a good chance."

After its title at the conference meet, Rock Island looked primed to bag another trophy, hosting regionals at Moline's Highland Park Bowl. However, United Township came on strong over the final games to take the regional team crown.

"I'd been preaching all year long that we had a chance to win both the Western Big 6 and the regionals," said Braet, "and we were leading the regional most of the way before UT got hot at the end."

At the LaSalle-Peru Sectional, the Rocks rode strong performances from senior Carli Gordon and junior Bailey Hecker to finish fourth and secure the 22nd state appearance in the program's history and the second in a row after a nine-year absence.

Gordon posted a six-game series total of 1133, followed by Hecker's 1089 as Rocky racked up a score of 5087 to edge Peru St. Bede by 16 pins for the fourth and final team berth.

"St. Bede had finished ahead of us at (the Geneseo Invitational) as well," said Braet. "This team has really exceeded my expectations this year."

With state action set to get underway Friday, Braet hopes the Rocks can keep their season going and be among the top 12 teams out of the 24-team state field to advance to Saturday's final rounds.

"We have to bowl our best, but I think we have a shot at making it to the second day," he said. "That's the first goal. We've got the people with the potential to do it. I'm hoping we at least get something, but I'd rather have the whole team make it.

"Everyone's been rooting for each other, which has been good to see, so I'd really like to see the whole team make it to Saturday."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0