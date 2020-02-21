Rocky bowling team advances at state; UT's Harmening and Burkeybile also move on

ROCKFORD — Day 1 of the IHSA state girls bowling meet at The Cherry Bowl concluded with the Rock Island team advancing to the second day for the first time since 2004. The Rocks bowled a 5,636 and sit in seventh place after six games with a 187.9 average game. The Rocks placed seventh as a team in 2004.
Rocky began the day with its best game, a 1,000, and bowled over 926 each round until closing with an 815.
Lockport Township has the lead with a 6,070, ahead of Belleville East (6,001) and Harlem (5,976). The top three teams earn state medals.
Rocky coach Jim Braet said scores could have been even higher if not for some tough late-game splits in the afternoon as conditions changed.
“Fresh lanes will help us out,” said Braet. “(We will) try to avoid those splits, that’s our goal. It’s been a good year, so it’s nice to get them into the finals and go on.”
Seventh place isn’t a bad position as Braet said his team still has yet to put five strong scores together in a round.
You have free articles remaining.
“We’re still not out of it,” Braet said. “A lot can happen in six games. We’ll show up (Saturday) and make a run at it and see what we can do.”
United Township rolled a 5,129 to finish 20th as a team, but sophomore Regina Harmening (34th, 1,196) and senior Ashlyn Burkeybile (44th, 1,161) advanced individually for six more games. The Panthers averaged per 171 game. They rolled two rounds over 900, a 906 and a 908.
UT coach Sharon Krack said conditions and tough breaks made it a struggle for her team, though everyone got to bowl.
“We tried to make a move, but just couldn’t get enough momentum as a group,” she said.
Krack said the whole team is staying to support Harmening and Burkeybile as they shift their focus solely on their own throws and hopefully improve their positions.
Schaumburg’s Haylie Frick (1,348) holds the individual lead after the opening day, and three bowlers are tied for 11th with a 1,243. Top 12 is needed for an individual medal.
Senior Kelsey Freeman led the Rocks with a 1,217 to sit in 25th place. She started the day with a 244 and began her afternoon series with a 248. Classmate and fellow St. Ambrose bowling commit Heather Motley rolled a 1,187 and sits in 37th.