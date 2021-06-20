Boys team of the year: North Scott football

The North Scott High School football team took no shortcuts in claiming its first state championship.

Between the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down its season for a period of time last September and outlasting three consecutive higher-ranked opponents in the final minutes, the Lancers overcame it all in 2020.

North Scott is the Quad-City Times Salute to Sports male team of the year.

The Lancers beat second-ranked Harlan 30-6 in the Iowa Class 3A state championship game at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls last November. It was the first state title for a Quad-Cities metro program since Bettendorf in 2007 and first time a football team has been recognized as the top team by the Quad-City Times since its inception in 2012.

“We overcame a lot this year,” North Scott quarterback Carter Markham said after winning the title, “but there is no greater feeling in the world than this.

"Best moment of my life. It isn't even close."

North Scott beat Mount Pleasant, Davenport Assumption, West Delaware, Cedar Rapids Xavier and Harlan in the postseason.

In the championship game, the Lancers picked off seven passes and outscored the Cyclones 24-0 in the second half.