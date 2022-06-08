Boys team of the year: Pleasant Valley baseball

With 10 seniors on its roster, many of who had played together since they were little, those on the team Pleasant Valley referred to its 2021 baseball squad as a "Dream Team."

The Spartans could not have authored a better finish.

After becoming the first baseball team to navigate its way through the Mississippi Athletic Conference unbeaten in 18 games, coach Derek Stecklein's program beat defending state champion Johnston 14-5 in the Class 4A title game last July at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City for its first state championship.

“We’ve been dreaming about this since we were little kids," outfielder Drew Micek said. “You watch PV baseball growing up and you just want to be out there. To be on this stage in front of everybody and to accomplish this, it is so exciting. I have tears falling down my eyes.”

PV was recognized Wednesday night at the Bettendorf High School Performing Arts Center as the Quad-City Times Salute to Sports 2022 boys team of the year.

Easton Valley football, a 12-game winner and a state runner-up in eight-player football, and PV boys soccer, which won its first state championship in 2021, were the other finalists.

The Spartan baseball team did something very few have done in the past quarter-century. PV was just the third school not from central or western Iowa in the past 26 years to win a baseball title in Iowa's largest classification.

PV compiled 37 victories with dominant pitching, the state's best fielding percentage and situational hitting.

“It was a group of guys who had one common goal,” Stecklein said after the state finale. “When you’ve got a collective goal and everybody is working toward the same thing, good things happen.”

The 37 wins were a school record and PV has reached the state tournament in each of Stecklein's three seasons as head coach.

“From the second he walked in, he’s really flipped the script with everything,” said Seth Clausen, an all-state pitcher on last year's squad. “He made it a point to be competitive at the lower level, have competitive JV teams and strengthen our schedule.

“Every single class has gotten better as he’s been our coach.”

