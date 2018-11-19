From letter jackets and pullovers to T-shirts, sweatshirts and even a pair of flip flops, there was an abundance of Ohio State scarlet and gray apparel worn Monday afternoon inside the Bettendorf High School Commons.
Just more than four months after committing to the Big Ten basketball program, Bettendorf senior DJ Carton made it official signing his national letter of intent surrounded by family, coaches, classmates and Buckeye fans.
"It feels a little more special," Carton said. "When I made the verbal commitment (in July), it was a great time for me and my family, but now it feels good to officially be done with it and be part of the Buckeye family.
"I'm looking forward to my journey with them."
Carton, a five-start point guard and considered one of the top 25 players in the 2019 class, was one of 11 Bulldogs recognized during a signing ceremony.
The southpaw had more than a dozen Division I offers. Ultimately, he chose Ohio State over Big Ten rivals Michigan and Indiana.
Carton's entire family was in attendance to celebrate the occasion. His younger brother was sporting Ohio State flip flops.
"We actually ordered gear before I even gave a verbal," Carton said.
Even in the few months since his commitment, Carton never has had second thoughts about his decision.
"When I went on my official visit to Ohio State, I made the decision the next day," he said. "I might have rushed that decision, but I went with my gut feeling and the feeling I had in my stomach. It has stuck with me all the way through.
"There have been no regrets or times I questioned it."
Carton said the most challenging part of the process was managing the text messages and calls from coaches. There would be days he'd receive up to 10 phone calls while balancing practice and school work.
"I've learned a lot of things throughout the whole process, and it has made me more mature," Carton said.
The USA Today preseason all-American knew Ohio State was a special place after an unofficial visit in April. The official visit, where he had a chance to be around the players and coaches in July, cemented his decision.
"It felt like my family, and it was much deeper than basketball," Carton said. "That's what I rode with, and I haven't been happier."
The other Bettendorf students recognized Monday were Andrew Ottavianelli (Denver, swimming), Morgan Beghtol (Wisconsin, rowing), Alexis Beine (St. Louis University, swimming), Anna Forari (Luther, softball), Matthew Garside (Iowa, golf), Ally Grothusen (South Dakota, volleyball), Micah Poole (Central College, soccer), Rylee Ramstack (Drury University, cross country and track), Keegan Schmidt (Northern Michigan, soccer) and Kyra VanderWeele (Tulsa, rowing).
Ottavianelli has been swimming since he was 8, but admitted he didn't have a passion for it until high school.
"Once I started with coach (Mike) Ahrens, it changed everything," he said. "I loved the sport and started working way harder."
Ottavianelli placed fifth at the state meet in the 50 freestyle last season. He was part of the Bulldogs' state championship in the 200 free relay.
He's open to swimming any event in college.
"I'd still like to continue sprinting, but I'm not locking myself into anything," he said. "If the team needs something else, I'll step up and fill that role.
"I'm willing to compete in any event."
Across town, Pleasant Valley also had a signing ceremony Monday. It had six athletes recognized, including four D-I signees in Carli Spelhaug (Iowa State, softball), Kevin Burke (IUPUI, swimming), Libby Staver (Wyoming, swimming) and Max Slavens (Western Illinois, baseball).