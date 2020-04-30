Bulldogs hold virtual signing ceremony

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken away invaluable moments for high school seniors this spring. Extracurricular activities. Signing ceremonies. Prom. Scholarship nights. Commencement exercises.
Schools are attempting to make the best of a less-than-ideal situation.
Bettendorf's athletic department held a virtual signing ceremony Thursday afternoon for more than 20 individuals continuing their athletic careers at the collegiate level.
Among those going on to the Division I level are football standouts Harrison Bey-Buie (Eastern Illinois), Jack Hester (Iowa State) and Reed Shea (South Dakota) along with swimmer Zoey Ahrens (South Dakota State).
Bey-Buie rushed for more than 2,000 yards this past season for the Bulldogs. Hester was one of his blockers up front, and Shea was an all-state placekicker.
Ahrens swam for her father, Mike, at Bettendorf. She has been among a large group of athletes scrambling to get in workouts as the coronavirus has shut down facilities across the area.
“She has been a water rat her whole life,” coach Ahrens said. “She really loves the sport and can’t get enough of it. COVID is killing her in terms of training, but she’s found a pool to get into now and she’s really motivated to go succeed at South Dakota State.”
In addition to Bey-Buie, Hester and Shea, Ethan Barry and Tyler Pate will continue their football careers at NAIA power Grand View in Des Moines. Zach Trevino is headed to play at Clarke College in Dubuque.
Layken Bytnar will run cross country and track at Central College. Her sister, Peyton, will join her in Pella as part of the golf team.
Volleyball players Maesa Harris and Breanna VerMeer have decided to continue their careers at Kentucky State and Bethel University, respectively.
Emma Dennison will play softball at Division II Minnesota State-Mankato. Teammate Breanna Newton is off to Indian Hills Community College.
Sam Dunn (soccer) will compete at Wisconsin-Platteville and Aiden Evans (wrestling) will attend Division III power Loras. Chris Like will play baseball at St. Ambrose.
Others recognized during the hour-long ceremony were Mikal Honeycutt (cheerleading, Iowa Central); Carson Marian (swimming, Gustavus Adolphus); Sam Mitvalsky (swimming, Augustana College); Kaalyn Petersen (basketball, Coe); Erica Smith (volleyball, Black Hawk); Savana Thorsen (dance, St. Ambrose); CJ Wray (track, William Penn) and Jacob Crouch (bowling, William Penn).
