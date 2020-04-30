Bulldogs hold virtual signing ceremony

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken away invaluable moments for high school seniors this spring. Extracurricular activities. Signing ceremonies. Prom. Scholarship nights. Commencement exercises.

Schools are attempting to make the best of a less-than-ideal situation.

Bettendorf's athletic department held a virtual signing ceremony Thursday afternoon for more than 20 individuals continuing their athletic careers at the collegiate level.

Among those going on to the Division I level are football standouts Harrison Bey-Buie (Eastern Illinois), Jack Hester (Iowa State) and Reed Shea (South Dakota) along with swimmer Zoey Ahrens (South Dakota State).

Bey-Buie rushed for more than 2,000 yards this past season for the Bulldogs. Hester was one of his blockers up front, and Shea was an all-state placekicker.

Ahrens swam for her father, Mike, at Bettendorf. She has been among a large group of athletes scrambling to get in workouts as the coronavirus has shut down facilities across the area.