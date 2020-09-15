Bumann making most of final golf season

Yet, despite his renewed focus on winning, he went into his final holes at Geneseo unaware of what was at stake.

"I didn't realize until I was on my second-to-last green that I was playing for first," he said. "It just didn't occur to me. Once I'm out there, it's about my shots and my score, not so much what place I'm going to get. I'll think about that before the meet, but not when I'm out there. I've always been told to go hole by hole, and I try to do that.

"At Geneseo, I had a score in mind more than a place. I wanted to get a 71 or lower. Not until I was teeing off on my last hole did I think of (winning)."

Having been medalist or co-medalist in the lion's share of the Spartans' dual meets this season, Bumann earned a share of share of fifth place at the Monmouth-Roseville Invitational on Monday, shooting a 75 to finish three strokes short of his second title in as many 18-hole events.

The younger sibling of former Ridgewood golfing star and 2017 AlWood graduate Jack Bumann has been part of a class that includes Tom's twin brother Bill and fellow Spartan standout Ganon Greenman that has produced a run of tremendous success on both team and individual levels.