Bumann making most of final golf season

WOODHULL — For the last three seasons, Tom Bumann's high school golf season ended at the same place — Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington, the site of the IHSA Class 1A state tournament.
However, the final chapter of the AlWood High School senior's prep career will have a radically different ending. The COVID-19 pandemic reduced the postseason schedule to an Oct. 6 regional meet, with sectional and state competition shelved until 2021.
Under those circumstances, the Ridgewood standout has rolled with the punches and is more determined than ever to make every one of his matches a winner.
That was the case at the Geneseo Invitational at Sugar Maple Golf Club, where this week's Illinois Pacesetter rode a strong performance on his final nine holes to win the tournament for the first time with a 1-over par round of 73, topping Mason Steinert of the host Maple Leafs by two strokes. His inward stretch, a 3-under par 33 on Sugar Maple's front nine, included an eagle and a birdie on consecutive holes.
"Knowing that it's my senior year, every tournament and every meet I go into, I'm going in there trying to win," said Bumann. "My first two years were not particularly great when I went to 18-hole events, but this year, I've gotten quite a bit of confidence that I can go in and win them."
In past 18-hole events, Bumann has certainly shown himself capable of delivering, including a run of three straight Lincoln Trail Conference individual titles and a regional championship as a freshman in 2017.
Yet, despite his renewed focus on winning, he went into his final holes at Geneseo unaware of what was at stake.
"I didn't realize until I was on my second-to-last green that I was playing for first," he said. "It just didn't occur to me. Once I'm out there, it's about my shots and my score, not so much what place I'm going to get. I'll think about that before the meet, but not when I'm out there. I've always been told to go hole by hole, and I try to do that.
"At Geneseo, I had a score in mind more than a place. I wanted to get a 71 or lower. Not until I was teeing off on my last hole did I think of (winning)."
Having been medalist or co-medalist in the lion's share of the Spartans' dual meets this season, Bumann earned a share of share of fifth place at the Monmouth-Roseville Invitational on Monday, shooting a 75 to finish three strokes short of his second title in as many 18-hole events.
The younger sibling of former Ridgewood golfing star and 2017 AlWood graduate Jack Bumann has been part of a class that includes Tom's twin brother Bill and fellow Spartan standout Ganon Greenman that has produced a run of tremendous success on both team and individual levels.
During his freshman year, Tom Bumann tied for 15th to earn an all-state medal, helping lead the Spartans to a sectional title and a fifth-place finish in Bloomington. In addition to the three straight conference titles, Ridgewood returned to state last fall and finished 10th, with Bumann tying for 36th individually, a move up after a share of 45th as a sophomore.
"Looking at the rest of the schedule, it's hard to believe that I've only got three more courses left to play for high school golf," he said. "I plan on playing in college; I sent stuff to several different schools last week and four or five have responded, but I haven't made a decision yet."
Although there will be no state meet at which to take his final prep golfing bow, Bumann does take considerable consolation in the fact that there will be a conference meet two weeks from today, as well as the Oct. 6 regionals. Even better, both meets are set for Cambridge's Valley View Golf Club, Ridgewood's home links.
"It is disappointing, but we understand why sectionals and state are not going to happen this year," he stated. "We have to treat the LTC and regional meets like sectionals and state; that's all we can do now. With both being at Valley View, it's neat how it lined up like that."
