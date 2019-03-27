The Mississippi Athletic Conference might be a nine-team league for only one academic calendar year.

Central DeWitt's school board voted unanimously Monday night to file a formal application for MAC membership.

Pleasant Valley principal and MAC chairperson Mike Zimmer said Wednesday afternoon if the request is received, it will be on the agenda for the April 10 meeting between conference principals and activities directors.

A vote would take place at that time. For Central DeWitt to be accepted, at least six of the nine MAC principals would need to approve it.

"I'd be very surprised if it doesn't (pass)," Zimmer said.

Burlington is leaving the MAC at the end of the summer to join the Southeast Conference, currently comprised of Fairfield, Fort Madison, Keokuk, Mount Pleasant and Washington.

The MAC will be a nine-team league for the 2019-20 academic calendar. If Central DeWitt is accepted, Zimmer said it would join in 2020-21.

Central DeWitt activities director Kurt Kreiter said the school district plans to draft a formal letter in the coming days requesting membership. The Sabers have been in the Wamac since 2003.

"We've built a nice relationship with the schools in the Wamac," Kreiter said. "It has been a great conference for us to be in since 2003.

"We meet with those ADs every month, and this has been a tough conversation for us to have with them."

The MAC has told Central DeWitt there are a couple conditions it would have to meet to be accepted for membership.

— The district must offer boys and girls tennis beginning in the 2021-22 school year, either through a sharing agreement or as an additional offering at Central DeWitt.

— Central DeWitt would participate in MAC boys golf during the fall season. The Sabers have won back-to-back Class 3A state championships contested in the spring.

"Talking to our coaches, it seems like fall is a great time to play golf," Kreiter said. "In the end, whether we're accepted or remain in the Wamac, it might be a moot point.

"It seems the state is headed in a direction where certain sports could be adjusted, and one talked about is moving all of boys golf to the fall."

Most of the Central DeWitt coaches seem to be a proponent of the move. In comments assembled for the board, boys track and field coach Jason Lansing called it a "no-brainer."

"We already run in meets at PV, Bettendorf, North Scott, Davenport and Clinton," Lansing said. "I prefer better competition and shorter drives."

Central DeWitt sent a letter to MAC administrators last April gauging the interest about joining the league.

The MAC didn't take action at the time.

"When DeWitt sent that letter, we were still recovering from Burlington stepping out," Zimmer said. "It was a matter of needing some time to process where we are going as a conference."

For the past year, the conference has discussed that. It formed a committee to explore the options.

The MAC sent a letter to all the Mississippi Valley Conference schools, with the exception of Cedar Falls, Waterloo West and Waterloo East, about their interest.

"We got no responses back, and it didn't surprise me at all," Zimmer said.

Zimmer reached out to the four Dubuque schools about the idea of creating a super conference of 14 teams (two, seven-team divisions).

The North would be Dubuque Senior, Dubuque Hempstead, Dubuque Wahlert, Western Dubuque, Central DeWitt, Clinton and North Scott. The South would be comprised of the four Davenport schools, Bettendorf, Muscatine and Pleasant Valley.

"It would be like the Highway 61 corridor, almost mirroring what the MVC has with the I-380 corridor," Zimmer said.

Zimmer heard back from just Dubuque Senior, and he said they were not interested given the MVC was in the first year of its 16-team league with the addition of Western Dubuque and Iowa City Liberty.

"It is a long view, a dream," Zimmer said. "We may never get there, but you've got to start with a vision."

In the 2019-20 Iowa Department of Education BEDs, Central DeWitt has 387 students in grades 9-11. It would put them ninth in the MAC, ahead of only Davenport Assumption (350) and more than 300 behind the next smallest school in North Scott (705).

"Like any school, (Central DeWitt) would have ups and downs each year in different sports," Zimmer said.

Kreiter doesn't believe it will have a major impact.

The Sabers have posted winning records against MAC schools in boys soccer (20-5) and wrestling (62-35) since 2000 and girls soccer (13-7) the past eight years. It has been competitive in girls basketball (13-13) and baseball (11-14).

"My time as a coach, I didn't prepare my teams any different for MAC schools than if we were playing Northeast," Kreiter said. "They're 16- and 17-year-old kids out there. We prepared to win.

"It is more of a mentality, and you've got to embrace it."