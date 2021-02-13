College report: Augie third at CCIW meet

Bradley 78, Northern Iowa 63: One night after Northern Iowa beat Bradley on a late 3-pointer, the Braves seemingly came out determined to not let the game go down to the wire again Saturday.

Bradley held Northern Iowa to just seven points in the first quarter on its way to building a 21-point halftime lead and held on to win the matchup of teams vying for a top-three seed in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.

North Scott grad Karli Rucker led the Panthers (9-9, 6-5) with 19 points, including a three-point play early in the fourth quarter that pulled the Panthers within five points, the closest they had been since the first quarter.

Led by 29 points from Nyjah White, however, Bradley (12-8, 8-5) pulled away down the stretch.

Bre Gunnels was the only other Panther in double figures with 10 points. Megan Maahs added eight points and eight rebounds.

Iowa State 92, TCU 81: Led by a career night from freshman Lexi Donarski, Iowa State shrugged off its recent struggles to beat TCU on Saturday.