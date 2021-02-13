College report: Augie third at CCIW meet

Wrestling
Augustana third at CCIW meet: Led by a balanced effort that saw eight of its 10 wrestlers place in the top four in their weight class, the Vikings took third Saturday at the CCIW Championships.
The Vikings totaled 105 team points, trailing only champion Millikin's 153.5 and North Central's 146.5.
Moline grad Ellex Williams had the best result for Augustana, placing second at 125 pounds. Williams earned a tech fall over Wheaton's Giovany Armira and an 8-3 decision win over Millikin's Trey Pearcy in the semifinals before falling to North Central's unbeaten Bradley Rosen by a 12-2 major decision.
Trevor Boryla at 133 pounds, Danny Terronez at 149 and Daniel Skold at 285 all bounced back from semifinal losses to finish third, with Skold pinning Wheaton's Isaiah Causey in the third-place match.
Terronez, another former Moline grappler, picked up two decision wins and a pin sandwiched around his semifinal loss.
A third former Maroon, Josh Bush, was one of a quartet of fourth-place finishers for Augustana. Bush had a pair of pins as part of his 2-2 day at 184 pounds. Nic Minnito (141), Neil O'Shaughnessy (165) and Frankie Faasen (174) also took fourth for the Vikings.
Women's basketball
Bradley 78, Northern Iowa 63: One night after Northern Iowa beat Bradley on a late 3-pointer, the Braves seemingly came out determined to not let the game go down to the wire again Saturday.
Bradley held Northern Iowa to just seven points in the first quarter on its way to building a 21-point halftime lead and held on to win the matchup of teams vying for a top-three seed in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.
North Scott grad Karli Rucker led the Panthers (9-9, 6-5) with 19 points, including a three-point play early in the fourth quarter that pulled the Panthers within five points, the closest they had been since the first quarter.
Led by 29 points from Nyjah White, however, Bradley (12-8, 8-5) pulled away down the stretch.
Bre Gunnels was the only other Panther in double figures with 10 points. Megan Maahs added eight points and eight rebounds.
Iowa State 92, TCU 81: Led by a career night from freshman Lexi Donarski, Iowa State shrugged off its recent struggles to beat TCU on Saturday.
Donarski went 6-9 from 3-point range and hit all six of her free throws on her way to a 32-point night. Ashley Joens chipped in 22 points for Iowa State (13-8, 9-5) and Kristin Scott scored 17 and grabbed a game-high nine rebounds.
TCU was within four in the fourth quarter before a 14-3 Cyclone run put the game away. Joens scored seven in the decisive run.