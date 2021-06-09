College signings

Several metro and area schools had signing day ceremonies recently for student-athletes:
Pleasant Valley
Cross country and track: Morgan Miller (St. Ambrose University); Allie Simpson (Southeastern Community College); Ali Mamros (Loras College)
Basketball -- Riley Vice (Loras College)
Soccer -- Isabel Russmann (Loras College); Morgan Rinker (Eastern Illinois University)
Football -- Kellen Hornbuckle (Iowa Western Community College); A.J. Tappa (St. Ambrose University)
Football and baseball -- Matthew Meyer (Simpson College)
Baseball -- Alex Clemons (Coe College); Seth Clausen (Minnesota); Carson Albrecht (Simpson College); AJ Bynum (Grand View University); Brendan Hillis (Iowa Central Community College)
Wrestling -- Hunter Meyrer (St. Ambrose University)
Softball -- Emily Wood (Iowa State); Addison Menke (Coe College)
Rowing -- Ava Satterfield (Iowa)
Golf -- Jack Dumas (Drake University)
Swimming -- Carson Maxwell (St. Ambrose University)
Tennis -- Kyle Sehlin (Wartburg College)
Alleman
Cheer -- Carol Alkhouri (St. Ambrose)
Dance -- Lynleigh Schram (St. Ambrose); Grace Sheldon (St. Ambrose)
Baseball -- Zach Carpita (North Central College); Dominic Ferrari (Southwestern Illinois Community College); Noah Schneider (Quincy University); Christian Terronez (Kaskaskia College)
Football -- Eli Denton (Loras); Jackson Marx (Mount Marty University); Jake Mattecheck (North Central College)
Football and wrestling -- Jack Patting (Augustana College)
Golf -- Luke Lofgren (Black Hawk College)
Soccer -- Ella DeSmet (University of Indianapolis); Kendall Wendt (Loras College)
Softball -- Kiley McConville (Southeastern Community College)
Wrestling -- William Taylor (Augustana College)
Rock Island
Girls soccer -- Lauren Weeks (Black Hawk College)
Boys soccer -- Kyle Gant (Scott Community College); Benjamin Samuelson (Augustana College)
Boys cross country -- Donovan Garro (Augustana); Jonathon Knuth (Augustana); Alex Minani (Andrews University)
Football -- Marriyon Rogers (McKendree University); Ravon Taylor (Concordia University); Devin Swift (Loras College)
Girls track and field -- Natalia Gabriel (Aurora University); Valerie Holland (St. Xavier University); T'Mariyona McCoy (Wartburg College)
Boys track and field -- Samson Shakuru (Iowa Central); Darrell Woodson (Iowa Central)
Softball -- Kalea Roessler (Sauk Valley College)
Baseball -- Julian Harris (Sauk Valley College)
Boys basketball -- Colton Sigel (Carthage College)
Girls basketball -- Jamayah Winter (Kirkwood Community College)
Boys bowling -- Demetrius Gilkey (Western Illinois University)
Girls bowling -- Macy O'Mary (St. Ambrose); Sarah Stevanovic (Augustana)
Boys swimming -- Shay Wright (Lees-McRae College)
Sherrard
Baseball -- Brady Hartman (Illinois Wesleyan)
Cross country and track -- Mattie Kindelsperger (Louisville); Dayton Hauger (St. Ambrose); Jacob Belha (Loras); Alex Wilson (Loras)
Track and field -- Julianna Jones (St. Ambrose)
Soccer -- Jordan Maynard (Central College); Gabby Sharer (West Minster College)
Softball -- Kaitlyn Woods (Elmhurst); Megan Russell (St. Louis Community College); Hannah Waddell (Augustana)
Basketball -- Taylor Barber (Lake Land College)