 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College signings
0 Comments
topical

College signings

  • 0

Several metro and area schools had signing day ceremonies recently for student-athletes:

Pleasant Valley

Cross country and track: Morgan Miller (St. Ambrose University); Allie Simpson (Southeastern Community College); Ali Mamros (Loras College)

Basketball -- Riley Vice (Loras College)

Soccer -- Isabel Russmann (Loras College); Morgan Rinker (Eastern Illinois University)

Football -- Kellen Hornbuckle (Iowa Western Community College); A.J. Tappa (St. Ambrose University)

Football and baseball -- Matthew Meyer (Simpson College)

Baseball -- Alex Clemons (Coe College); Seth Clausen (Minnesota); Carson Albrecht (Simpson College); AJ Bynum (Grand View University); Brendan Hillis (Iowa Central Community College)

Wrestling -- Hunter Meyrer (St. Ambrose University)

Softball -- Emily Wood (Iowa State); Addison Menke (Coe College)

Rowing -- Ava Satterfield (Iowa)

Golf -- Jack Dumas (Drake University)

Swimming -- Carson Maxwell (St. Ambrose University)

Tennis -- Kyle Sehlin (Wartburg College)

Alleman

Cheer -- Carol Alkhouri (St. Ambrose)

Dance -- Lynleigh Schram (St. Ambrose); Grace Sheldon (St. Ambrose)

Baseball -- Zach Carpita (North Central College); Dominic Ferrari (Southwestern Illinois Community College); Noah Schneider (Quincy University); Christian Terronez (Kaskaskia College)

Football -- Eli Denton (Loras); Jackson Marx (Mount Marty University); Jake Mattecheck (North Central College)

Football and wrestling -- Jack Patting (Augustana College)

Golf -- Luke Lofgren (Black Hawk College)

Soccer -- Ella DeSmet (University of Indianapolis); Kendall Wendt (Loras College)

Softball -- Kiley McConville (Southeastern Community College)

Wrestling -- William Taylor (Augustana College)

Rock Island

Girls soccer -- Lauren Weeks (Black Hawk College)

Boys soccer -- Kyle Gant (Scott Community College); Benjamin Samuelson (Augustana College)

Boys cross country -- Donovan Garro (Augustana); Jonathon Knuth (Augustana); Alex Minani (Andrews University)

Football -- Marriyon Rogers (McKendree University); Ravon Taylor (Concordia University); Devin Swift (Loras College)

Girls track and field -- Natalia Gabriel (Aurora University); Valerie Holland (St. Xavier University); T'Mariyona McCoy (Wartburg College)

Boys track and field -- Samson Shakuru (Iowa Central); Darrell Woodson (Iowa Central)

Softball -- Kalea Roessler (Sauk Valley College)

Baseball -- Julian Harris (Sauk Valley College)

Boys basketball -- Colton Sigel (Carthage College)

Girls basketball -- Jamayah Winter (Kirkwood Community College)

Boys bowling -- Demetrius Gilkey (Western Illinois University)

Girls bowling -- Macy O'Mary (St. Ambrose); Sarah Stevanovic (Augustana)

Boys swimming -- Shay Wright (Lees-McRae College)

Sherrard

Baseball -- Brady Hartman (Illinois Wesleyan)

Cross country and track -- Mattie Kindelsperger (Louisville); Dayton Hauger (St. Ambrose); Jacob Belha (Loras); Alex Wilson (Loras)

Track and field -- Julianna Jones (St. Ambrose)

Soccer -- Jordan Maynard (Central College); Gabby Sharer (West Minster College)

Softball -- Kaitlyn Woods (Elmhurst); Megan Russell (St. Louis Community College); Hannah Waddell (Augustana)

Basketball -- Taylor Barber (Lake Land College)

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How much value should be placed on teams that are dominant at home?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News